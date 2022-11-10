Bell ringers wanted: Must be able to count to 8, OK with Quasimodo jokes

Wanted: Bell ringers. Must be slightly fit, able to count to eight and not averse to Quasimodo jokes.

Napier’s Waiapu Cathedral is looking for volunteers to ring its bells every Sunday morning.

“Bell ringers don’t need to attend Sunday services, but it’s a task that would suit people who enjoy getting up early, enjoy music and exercise, and would like a very different hobby that people can enjoy hearing ring out across the city,” said the Reverend Di Woods, dean of the cathedral, which dominates Napier’s skyline.

One of two bell ringers, Keith James, 76, has been ringing the bells for 41 years.

At one time the cathedral had four bell ringers it could call on. Now it has just two and is in need of more.

James began ringing the bells after a similar appeal was made by the senior bell ringer in 1981.

SUPPLIED Napier bell ringer Keith James is happy to show anyone how it’s done if they turn up before a Sunday morning service.

“He asked for people who might like to give it a go, so I gave it a go. I’m still doing it,” he said.

James said bell ringers did not need to know how to read music.

They play familiar hymns and tunes on the bells and learn these by the bell numbers, 1 to 8, and with symbols indicating long or shorter notes.

James said a good level of fitness also helped. While there are no thick ropes or heavy bells involved, because the bells are operated by a cord system, arm dexterity and speed is needed for many of the peals.

There are also the two flights of stairs to get up the bell tower.

“It’s a bit energetic. You ring the bells for 15 minutes. We used to do 30 minutes when I first started, but people up on the hill weren’t happy about it,” James said.

He is happy to show anyone how it’s done if they turn up before a Sunday morning service.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Napier's Waiapu Cathedral is looking for bell ringers.

The cathedral is also looking for people who’d like to volunteer as visitor guides.

“The visitor guide role could suit people who like to welcome people to our special city and could guide them around this one special building,” Woods said.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who enjoys meeting people and is interested in the city’s history, in architecture, in cathedrals, or simply loves our exceptional stained-glass windows.”

The modernist style Cathedral was completed in 1965 and features both modern and traditionally styled stained-glass windows and one of the largest pipe organs in the country. It replaced the earlier traditional-style brick cathedral, which was destroyed in the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake.

Anyone interested in becoming a bell ringer or a guide should contact the Waiapu Cathedral office administrator on 021 754 161 or email admin.cathedral@waiapu.com.