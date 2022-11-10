Hostility over pride flag at Auckland school spurs suburb to fly 300 of them

After an Auckland high school was met with aggression from a resident over flying a pride flag recently, the community has decided to fly 300 of them.

Maurie Abraham, the principal of Hobsonville Point Secondary School, said earlier this year the school had been setting up for their second annual “Little Gay Out” event when they decided to fly a rainbow pride flag in front of the school.

“During the event we have around 200 LGBTQIA+ students from nearby schools coming along for workshops and keynote speakers about celebrating diversity.

“We decided it’d be nice to fly the pride flag outside the school to welcome everyone in.”

READ MORE:

* Christchurch students set up rainbow support group to tackle toxic culture at school

* Image of pride flag flying at Porirua war memorial attracts online vitriol

* Told not to fly a rainbow flag during Pride Month, some US embassies revolt



Abraham said, as the caretaker was putting the flag up, a local resident approached in an “aggressive” way and began filming.

“He was really worked up about the flag and was saying we shouldn’t be promoting that to children – he was very angry.”

Abraham said he managed to calm the man down and got him to delete the video but the school made the decision to not fly the flag that day.

HOBBY PRIDE/Supplied The rainbow flag is a sign of unity for those in the LGBTQIA community.

“We didn’t want the students to feel vulnerable and we were worried if it stayed up they might be met with harassment or protest from this man.”

After the event, Emily Davidson, a Hobsonville resident who volunteered at Little Gay Out, posted about what happened on social media and the community had come together and decided they should show support by creating a pride event.

There had also been reports a Hobsonville Point home had been egged more than once when it had a pride flag flying.

Massey University staff member Mark Kaneko, who lives in the area, was leading the community event – dubbed “Hobby Pride” – between November 18 and 27.

Kaneko applied for a community grant and raised $2000 with the help of local businesses, with the funds going towards buying the 300 pride flags for the community to fly.

“The hope is supplying these flags provides those who want to show support a way to continuously do so.

“Often people want to be involved and show allyship, but don’t know how. These flags can be used throughout the year as a simple way to signal support.”

Kaneko said negativity could often be far more vocal than support and it was “great” these negative instances had created an outpouring of support.

There is a map available on the Hobby Pride website where residents can add their flag, so people can see where the flags are flying.

Abraham said he was “proud of the community” and the school would join in by flying a flag during the week.