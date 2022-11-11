Lamp post in middle of a newly sealed road a surprise to neighbours - and council

An existing street light has appeared in the middle of a newly-paved road after workers sealed around it, rather than moving it.

A North Canterbury council was “as surprised as anyone” after discovering a street light in the middle of a newly-sealed road.

The light has become an attraction for residents of Pegasus, a town built around a man-made lake about 25km north of Christchurch in the Waimakariri District.

A Waimakariri council spokesperson said the council had been inspecting the development of a residential subdivision being built along Infinity Dr, however it had not yet approved the sealing of the intersection where the street light now stands.

The pre-existing street light had been located on a berm before construction began.

It lines up with the others along the road but stands by itself in the middle of the newly-sealed intersection.

”We were as surprised as anyone to see it there,” the spokesperson said.

“There’s obviously been a miscommunication somewhere.”

The road was “not a legal road” and is fenced off while construction was still in progress, they said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A street light has become the talk of the town after it popped up in the middle of a road.

Pegasus Residents’ Group Incorporated spokesperson Heidi Wood said it had become an attraction in the community.

Many people had posted on the Pegasus Community Facebook page about the street light and there was “more amusement than anything”, Wood said.

Work is being done to expand the current subdivision, making the most of a large patch of empty land by the Pegasus Golf and Sports Club, an area popular for local dog walkers and the public, she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff An aerial view of the street lamp in Pegasus.

The council spokesperson said the street light would be moved to the other end of the development and the surface resealed.

A spokesperson for the developer refused to comment, saying “I’m not going to talk about that”.

Pegasus town has a population of 3360, according to the 2020 Census.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The street light stands alone in the middle of an intersection in Pegasus, north of Christchurch.

New Zealand's wealthiest family, the Todds, paid $66 million for the development in 2012.

The family's Todd Property Group bought the partly-built town after receivers took control of development company Pegasus Town Ltd over defaulted loan payments.

The project was first proposed in 1997 by Southern Capital and was initially developed by Infinity Investment Group of Wānaka.