Nelson lawyer who lost clients $50k loses High Court appeal

Nelson lawyer Anjela Sharma’s High Court appeal was dismissed after she claimed she had not been negligent

A lawyer whose negligence lost her clients a potential $50 000 payout has had her High Court appeal dismissed.

Gail Foster-Bohm and Andrew Corbin sued Nelson lawyer Anjela Sharma for failing to lodge an unjustified dismissal claim within 90 days of their last day of employment, causing both of them to lose an estimated $50,000.

After a Nelson District Court judge found in favour of Foster-Bohm and Corbin, Sharma appealed the decision to the High Court.

Last week, Justice Matthew Palmer dismissed Sharma’s appeal.

Foster-Bohm and Corbin hired Sharma in 2015 when their employment was terminated by their employer, disability support provider IHC New Zealand.

Both of them believed they had been deliberately targeted for termination by IHC after they had objected to proposed restructuring, and wanted to claim for unjustified dismissal.

Foster-Bohm and Corbin told Sharma their last day of employment had been August 7, and they had been paid in lieu of the four weeks notice they would usually have received.

In late November, Sharma raised personal grievances for unjust dismissal and unjustified disadvantage against IHC on behalf of Foster-Bohm and Corbin.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Nelson lawyer Steven Zindel was hired after Foster-Bohm and Corbin’s relationship with Sharma broke down.

This was 20 days outside the 90-day period needed to file such claims. While the grievance for unjust disadvantage went ahead, IHC said the unjust dismissal claim had been raised outside the 90 days and refused to attend mediation.

The Employment Relations Authority supported this and said Foster-Bohm and Corbin’s claim had failed.

Following this, the pair’s relationship with Sharma “broke down” and they hired Zindels Barristers and Solicitors as their counsel in 2016.

Foster-Bohm and Corbin sued Sharma for professional negligence, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. Both of them claimed they could have won $50,000 from IHC through the unjust dismissal claim.

In response, Sharma said she had filed the claims on the knowledge their employment had ended September 4, the end date of their four weeks notice. She could not have raised the claims before then as Foster-Bohm and Corbin would have still been employed. She then counter-claimed for unpaid legal fees.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Justice Matthew Palmer dismissed Sharma’s appeal.

For trial evidence, Sharma attempted to file a letter from former Employment Court chief judge Graeme Colgan suggesting Foster-Bohm and Corbin could have expected to receive no more than $10,000 and $15,000 each.

Judge Jane Farish ruled it was not expert evidence and was not admissible.

During the trial, lawyer Steven Zindel acted as an expert, and was cross-examined on the letter.

He gave evidence Sharma could have applied to extend the time limit for the unjustified dismissal claim, on the grounds she had unreasonably failed to submit it in time.

Judge Farish found in favour of Foster-Bohm and Corbin, saying Sharma had been negligent in filing the personal grievance claims within the 90 days needed.

In January 2016, she had been made aware she had submitted the grievances outside the 90-day limit. Instead of applying to extend the time limit or advising Foster-Bohm and Corbin to get independent legal advice, Sharma “boxed on” and lost them their claim.

The judge said Sharma had lapsed in her communication for long periods of time, which had been unprofessional, and she had failed to tell Foster-Bohm and Corbin she did not have professional indemnity insurance.

Foster-Bohm and Corbin’s claim they could have won $50,000 was realistic, the judge said. As they had a 75% chance of successfully settling with IHC, Sharma was ordered to pay Corbin $20,000 and Foster-Bohm $17,500, plus interest and costs.

Sharma appealed the decision at the High Court. She claimed the unjustified dismissal claim had been filed within 90-days of when Foster-Bohm and Corbin would have finished work if they had been required to work the customary four-week period instead of being paid in lieu.

She also claimed Steven Zindel could not have submitted evidence as he had represented Foster-Bohm and Corbin during their mediation with IHC, and that if Zindel could be cross-examined on Employment Court chief judge Graeme Colgan’s letter the letter could have been submitted as evidence.

Justice Palmer dismissed Sharma’s claims. He confirmed the claims had been filed outside of the 90 day time limit, and that Zindel counted as an expert, and was allowed to give evidence.

While the former chief judge counted as an expert, he had not appeared as a witness and so the letter could not have been submitted without his express permission.