Police investigating potential drug link to sudden death of 18-year-old on West Coast

Police are making inquiries following the sudden death of an 18-year-old in Hokitika, on the West Coast.

It is believed police are investigating whether the young man had taken drugs before his death in the early hours of Friday morning.

It comes as two people were hospitalised in Christchurch after a “particularly dangerous batch” of synthetic cannabinoids and a man was hospitalised in Westport after it is believed he took a highly potent opioid that was first detected in New Zealand in October.

It is understood police spoke to high school students at a special assembly in Hokitika on Friday.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property on Livingstone St at 12.50am on Friday.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Attempts to resuscitate the teenager were unsuccessful.

“We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event,” the spokesperson said.

Police were providing support to the family of the teenager, they said.

Westland High School principal Iain Murray said he could not comment on the circumstances.

The young man had recently left school.

“The school community is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our ex-school students who was a particularly well-liked member of the community.

“Our hearts go out to the family and the community at this time,” he said.

Westland mayor Helen Lash said the death was a “tragic loss of a young life”.

“We send our love and support to his family and friends and ask that everyone respect their needs.

“To the friends of this young man – stay close and support one another. Talk to one another. It's so very tragic.”