Taranaki family's good turn fostering dog turns into year-long nightmare

Getting her day in court has taken its toll on a New Plymouth mother, whose young child suffered facial injuries after being bitten in the face by a foster dog. (File Photo)

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Taranaki mother feels let down by the system she looked to for accountability, after her young daughter was bitten on the face by a foster dog they had in their care for only 15 hours.

The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her now 6-year-old daughter, said the shock and fear she felt last year when she saw her bloodied, injured child had since been replaced with anger and heartbreak.

“It has been extremely stressful and emotionally draining.”

At sentencing in the District Court in New Plymouth on Friday the We Love Dogs charitable trust, which placed Scooby, a ridgeback bull mastiff cross dog, with the family, was found to be “negligent”.

It was ordered to pay $10,000 in emotional harm reparation and $4910 for the cost of keeping the dog at the New Plymouth pound.

The dog was also ordered to be destroyed and the names of the trustees, but not the name of the trust, were suppressed.

The New Plymouth family’s ordeal began in July 2021, when the family-of-four decided to foster a dog, as a “trial run” before committing to pet ownership.

They applied via the We Love Dogs charitable trust website and went through the interview process, which included a property inspection.

SUPPLIED The child, pictured here not long after she suffered her injuries, has required ongoing surgery and treatment to minimise scarring.

Once they got the tick of approval, a trustee of We Love Dogs emailed to say they had a dog available.

Scooby was described by the trustee as “gentle,” she said.

When the dog was dropped off, the mother said she noticed a muzzle was included in its belongings.

“I queried it, but nothing was brought to my attention.”

She said it was only later she found out the dog had been removed from its last home due to aggression.

The dog attack happened while the woman was brushing her teeth in the bathroom, as the family was getting ready for the day.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff The emotional toll on the Taranaki mother has been huge, and she still carries around a lot of anger because of what happened to her daughter. (File Photo)

“I heard a bark and a scream. I walked into the lounge and saw her face.”

What greeted her was a bloodied mess, and a child in shock.

The woman sought immediate medical care for her daughter, who was flown to Waikato Hospital, where she underwent plastic surgery.

”The following day, she had surgery to flush out the wounds and stitch up the damage. There were countless tears watching her go through all of it. It was so incredibly hard, something I will never forget,” she said.

The girl had further surgery in March, and continued to wear cosmetic tape on her face every day as part of her recovery.

To aid the healing, the child can’t swim or be in direct sunlight.

Stuff The dog involved in the attack was reported to New Plymouth District Council by the mother, before being impounded. (File Photo)

As well as recovering physically, the young girl developed “trust” issues with other adults, the woman said.

“She struggled for months after when seeing other dogs...shaking, crying.”

She felt the whole experience could have been avoided if the trust has heeded previous concerns about the dog’s behaviour.

What added insult to injury was the fact the trust did not report the attack, leaving it up to her to lay a complaint with New Plymouth District Council.

“There has never been any responsibility taken or an apology, and there have been constant delaying tactics to drag this out. It really made me feel like they think it was my daughter’s fault or mine.”

She felt this had been made worse by the trust’s attempt to escape conviction.

“All they care about is protecting their name, the dog and the possible impacts on the trust,” she said.

“Every time I look at my daughter, I will be reminded of the dog attack that should never have happened.”