Foul play ruled out in death of Nelson student
A coroner has delivered her ruling on the death of a teenager who was missing for seven years before his distinctive orange car was found in Nelson Harbour.
Deputy chief coroner Anna Tutton found Leo Lipp-Neighbours’ death to be self-inflicted and suppressed all other details around the case.
The coroner’s findings were released on Friday.
Lipp-Neighbours, a talented Canterbury University engineering student, went missing from his Washington Valley flat in the early morning of January 24, 2010 after spending the night in town with his friends.
Following his disappearance posters of Leo and his distinctive orange station wagon were plastered around the region.
Friends and family searched for years for the teenager, and the mystery around what had happened to Lipp-Neighbours was the source of speculation and rumour.
It was solved when his car was found by divers off Wakefield Quay in Nelson Harbour in 2017.
Where to get help:
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.