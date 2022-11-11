Foul play ruled out in death of Nelson student

Posters of Leo Lipp-Neighbours and his distinctive orange car were plastered around Nelson following his disappearance in 2010.

A coroner has delivered her ruling on the death of a teenager who was missing for seven years before his distinctive orange car was found in Nelson Harbour.

Deputy chief coroner Anna Tutton found Leo Lipp-Neighbours’ death to be self-inflicted and suppressed all other details around the case.

The coroner’s findings were released on Friday.

Lipp-Neighbours, a talented Canterbury University engineering student, went missing from his Washington Valley flat in the early morning of January 24, 2010 after spending the night in town with his friends.

Supplied Leo Lipp-Neighbours went missing after spending the night in town with friends.

Following his disappearance posters of Leo and his distinctive orange station wagon were plastered around the region.

Friends and family searched for years for the teenager, and the mystery around what had happened to Lipp-Neighbours was the source of speculation and rumour.

It was solved when his car was found by divers off Wakefield Quay in Nelson Harbour in 2017.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Police investigate Leo Lipp-Neighbours car after it was lifted from the bottom of Nelson Harbour.

