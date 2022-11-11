Popular swing bridge saved after DOC does a u-turn on its future

The Department of Conservation hopes to have the swing bridge at Piano Flat open again in time for Christmas. (File photo)

Holidaymakers should again be able to use a popular Swing Bridge at Piano Flat in Northern Southland at Christmas after the Department of Conservation did a u-turn about its future.

The bridge, which crosses the Waikaia River at the camp ground, was damaged in the 2020 floods and based on an engineer’s assessment, it had been marked for closure.

But pressure from Piano Flat crib owners, Waikaia businesses and residents, and the Ardlussa Community Board led to a second engineer’s report being carried out last month, which said only minor repairs were needed for the bridge to reopen.

At a meeting at Waikaia on Friday, DOC operations manager Murihiku John McCarroll said maintenance and a full track assessment would be carried out on December 6.

“We’re really keen to move forward. We will have it open as soon as we can,’’ he said.

“We’re aiming towards Christmas. The goal is to get things open and as soon as we are able.’’

A track assessment would need to be carried out on the Waikaia River Track and the Titans Rocks Track.

Some people at the meeting vented their frustration that the bridge had been closed for nearly three years, while others questioned whether DOC had been maintaining tracks in the area.

Logan Dickson, who owns Waikaia Motors, questioned why it had taken a year for the department to get an engineer's assessment done after the bridge was damaged, and why that report had recommended the bridge should be closed when it only required minor repairs.

“I’ve been questioning what has been going on for three years. That’s three to four seasons of tourism up here with no major drawcard,’’ he said.

Ardlussa Community Board member Ray Dickson said the first engineers’ report was ‘’a farce.’’

McCarroll said the department was ‘’disappointed and frustrated’’ about the first engineers report, and had realised people were upset at an earlier meeting.

Long-term, it would develop a business plan for the bridge to be replaced, he said.

The meeting was attended by about 40 people, including Waikaia residents and business owners, the Waikaia Progress League, Piano Flat crib owners, the Gore and district branch of the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, and Piano Flat crib owners.