Award-winning teen photographer captures worlds the eye can't see

D'Artagnan Sprengel is just 15, but he has already caught the attention of the world's best photography experts.

When D’Artagnan Sprengel was just nine, he had a go with a little blue Canon point-and-shoot camera, getting up close with nearby fungi.

Nearly six years later, he’s an internationally-recognised photographer, whose accolades include a commendation from the global Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.

The 15-year-old Bombay resident’s work was recently shown alongside photographers from all over the world at an exhibition in Hamilton.

His highly-commended photograph was of a daisy, weighed down by frost and barely keeping its head up.

READ MORE:

* Port Nelson's unseen world captured in photo exhibiton

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Photography that captures our people and places

* Photographer Andris Apse goes to extremes to capture remote islands in The Deep South



D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied D’Artagnan Sprengel took this photo of a daisy, weighed down by frost and barely keeping its head up.

D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied This honey bee was drinking from the Sprengel family’s birdbath.

Sprengel says he has always loved nature. Now that he’s capturing it from behind a powerful DSLR lens – a gift for his 11th birthday – he can see things the eye cannot.

“It really shows a different world,” he says.

“When I am photographing bees or other insects, when I look back on the photos I see a really tiny fly in there, or another tiny little bug walking around.

“It shows a difference perspective. Like a spider, which people don’t like, it can show that they’re awesome, they’re fluffy and cute sometimes. They are a lovely and beautiful creature.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff D’Artagnan Sprengel is a 15-year-old wildlife and nature photographer who has won many awards.

Sprengel himself was never scared of spiders. For the last seven years he’s been living in rural Bombay, and spends most of his time outside in native bush and wetlands, usually with his camera.

He and his parents Wolfram and Glythyn Sprengel live entirely off the grid, powered by solar and wind, with their own sewerage system to boot.

He’s homeschooled by his parents, who say his passions drive his learning.

Through his love of photography and nature, Sprengel has a practical application for biology, astronomy, physics and more, his father says.

It has even shaped their home. His father Wolfram brought home a bird hide for Sprengel to wait in for birds to come visit, and they planted large harakeke plants for flocks of tūī to visit.

The longer he spends from his perch in the kitchen watching the tūī flit back and forth from the harakeke, the more he can follow their patterns and guess when they might be back for a nectar refill.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Wolfram and Glythyn Sprengel with their son D’Artagnan.

One of his favourite places to photograph is the Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa. Before the family moved to Bombay seven years ago, they lived near the gardens and were there often.

Sprengel says he’s used to the quiet routine of the place.

“The blossoms are about finished now, but the tūī come to the kōwhai trees, and the dabchicks, they’re very adorable, they have been living here for quite a few years, and they raise chicks every year.

“Getting to know an area makes photography easier because you know what will be three, when it will be there, what it will be doing and what time, and so on. I’ve been coming here pretty much since I was born.”

D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied This close up of a takahe’s feathers was the ‘Colour’ winner Young Category Winner, WildArt Photographer of the Year 2021.

In 2021, Sprengel won two ‘Young Category’ awards at the WildArt Photographer of the Year awards, in ‘colour’ and ‘light’ for his close up picture of a takahe’s feathers, and of glow-worms on the roof of Northland’s Waipu Caves.

That photo also secured him Young WildArt Photographer of the Year 2021 – the first time the awards were held.

It was the result of hours standing knee-deep in the cave water, well into the night waiting for other visitors to leave with their torches and cellphones before Sprengel could get the perfect shot.

D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied Sprengel’s glow-worm photograph won him Young WildArt Photographer of the Year 2021.

He also photographs glow-worms nearer to home, in Tōtara Park next to the Botanic Gardens.

“We’ll probably arrive at 9:30pm, then we’re probably here till at least 11.30pm or midnight maybe,” Sprengel laughs.

“It’s my passion and it’s what I love doing, so I am willing to wait for the photo. I know the reward will be great. It’s about the end result.”

A lot of his photography happens early in the morning or late at night, anywhere from 6am until midnight. His parents support him fully – there are no debates over bedtimes in the Sprengel household.

“We support what he does and encourage him,” Sprengel’s mother Glythyn says.

“Obviously we take him places either early or late, or in the middle of the night depending on what he is doing.”

Compared to many kids his age, her son has a lot of patience for photography, but it’s because he is passionate about it, she says.

“The longest I have probably waited is probably two to three hours, so not too long. I know photographers who have waited nine or 10,” Sprengel says.

“Most of the time, maybe 70% to 80% of the time, nothing turns up, but then that’s just the name of the game. You go again the next day.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff D’Artagnan Sprengel first started taking photos when he was nine.

Sprengel’s photography is largely self-taught. He has had a couple of pointers from good mentors over the years, including monthly lessons from 2015 NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year Jason Hosking.

Most of the competitions he enters don’t have a youth category, so usually he is competing against adults with years or even decades more experience and training than him.

“It’s amazing. It’s been my goal, pretty much since I found out about this competition, to get an award in it, and it’s great to be recognised along so many other great photographers from around the world,” he says, describing his recent success.

D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied This photo of a little shag nabbing an eel won Sprengel the position of finalist in the NZ Geographic Photographer of the Year 2020 awards.

To learn, Sprengel reads photography magazines from cover to cover, and keep tabs on the latest camera and lens reviews for new technology.

So far, Sprengel thinks he does his best work with birds, and lately he’s been interested in photographing the night sky.

He’ll spend hours at night taking multiple photographs of the same spots, or dozens of photos across the sky that he’ll stitch together to form panoramas of the Milky Way.

D'Artagnan Sprengel/Supplied The Milky Way rising over Magazine Bay – this image is one of Sprengel’s favourites of his night-sky work.

“I am at the stage where I can probably operate my camera with my eyes closed. I know where everything is, I know the settings.

“So being able to do that allows me to focus on my composition.”

Photography is a totally different language, says Sprengel, and he’s still learning.

“Every year, I look back on my entries and go ‘oh, my goodness, they were so bad.’ In one year, I progress so much. I look back on the first photos I entered and think none of them could have won.”

Ultimately, he wants to win the big prize: Photographer of the Year.

“I’ll keep going as long as it takes me.”