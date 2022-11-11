New crowd record for last day of Canterbury Show

The busy main street on the last day of the Canterbury A&P show hosted at Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch

A lawyer and a salesman were crowned champion gumboot throwers at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch, as a record number of people turned out for the final day of the three-day event.

Lincoln lawyer Jess McCormick and salesman Richard Jack won the South Island Champion Gumboot Throwing competition, after six men and women chucked a gumboot across a field with a strong easterly wind not helping.

The top three winners in the men’s and women’s category each received a pair of gumboots, money and the opportunity to compete at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North next year.

McCormick threw a whopping 28.93 meters, placing her at top of the women's leader board, while Jack took the title with a throw of 32.21m. Both will be heading to the rural games next year to compete for the national title, not for the first time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Richard Jack’s winning throw of 32.21m.

“It’s very exciting, it’ll be nice to be back up there after a couple of years off,” said McCormick, who came 2nd in the national champs in 2019 and 4th in 2020.

Kristen McCarthy, who threw 23.96m and Susan Holdt, who came in 3rd with 23.53m are also headed to next year’s champs, alongside Craig Manson with a throw of 36.6m and Aaron Hoyte with 26.12m.

Jack said he was looking forward to catching up with those who represented New Zealand at higher levels of the competition.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Women’s champion Jess McCormick unleashes another big throw during the Gumboot Throwing Competition.

“The national champs are always a fun time, it’s all serious on the day but there's accommodation, food and beers” he said.

Jack said he had been practicing at the beach with a stick and his dog, and even a gumboot or two at the park.

The Show general manager Tracy Ahern said there had been 70,000 people through the gates by the end of Thursday, with a total of 115,000 people entering by 4pm on Friday.

More than 46,000 tickets had been sold on Friday, which Ahern believed was a new record.

She said the big crowd reflected the large numbers of families taking advantage of free entry for under 18s.

CHRIS SKELTON Thousands turned out at the NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch on Wednesday.

“For families to come to the show, it’s expensive, so kids getting in for free made it more affordable.”

“What’s interesting is we got young couples and young people through, it’s just a reason to get out, and enjoy the day and have fun.”

The crowd-pleasers of the events included the wood chopping, she said, which had “a lot of theatre”, while the duck herding was “an absolute favourite”.

The event, back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions, had gone “really smoothly” and had been “largely incident-free”, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Richard Parker and Jenny Taylor of Gateplates & Signs LT says the last day of The Show has been ”the best” of the three days.

Stall holders ‘Gateplates and Signs LTD’ owners Jenny Taylor and Richard Harker said the crowd had been great.

“It has been the busiest, it’s had the most people, lots and lots of people coming through and so many families” Taylor said.