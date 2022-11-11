Hamilton petrol pump hose catches fire

Smoke billows around a petrol pump at BP Hamilton after a fire on the property.

A petrol hose fire at a Hamilton petrol station was extinguished before it could spread.

Flames could be seen at a pump at BP Connect Whitiora shortly before 7pm Friday.

Dozens gathered in the car park of nearby Mill St Pak’nSave, with their phones recording as the flames engulfed the petrol hose.

Smoke washed across Ulster St, forcing travellers to slow their vehicles as the fire spread up towards the fuel dispenser.

A person with a fire extinguisher entered the smokey haze to blast the blaze, stopping the fire from spreading any further.

Fire sirens could be heard heading towards the petrol station moments after the blaze was extinguished.