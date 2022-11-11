Search under way for missing swimmer at Canterbury beach

Police are asking for information on a mystery woman who did not return from swimming at Waikuku Beach.

A search is under way for a woman who was last seen swimming at a Canterbury beach.

Police said the woman was wearing a white bikini when she entered the water at Waikuku Beach, North Canterbury, around 4pm on Friday.

She is believed to be European and possibly in her 50s. Surf Lifesaving teams were still searching for the woman after 6.30pm.

Police said the woman may have exited the water without being seen. Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote number P052569272.