Polynesian cyclists bike more than 750km from Māngere to Porirua

A group of Polynesian cyclists who completed a 765 kilometre ride all the way from Māngere were given a heroes’ welcome at a Porirua school.

Students from Postgate School in Whitby lined the rugby field last Friday and welcomed the 30 cyclists and 10 support crew from Polynesian Cycling Celebration, which was hosted by Uso Bike Ride and Māngere-based charity Time to Thrive, giving the riders high-fives as they biked in. The school then assembled in the hall for a special talk and gift exchanges.

“People went through a lot in Covid, they lost loved ones and there was a lot of suffering but our people are pretty resilient,” said Uso Bike Ride co-founder Chris Te’o​, who is one of the riders. “We just wanted to celebrate the good things and highlight the great things that are happening in the community.”

Postgate School was the last of a string of school visits in the city by the cycling party, who rode the week-long journey on electric-powered and regular bikes, before arriving at Bishop Viard College the day before.

READ MORE:

* Bikes in Schools 'best thing ever'

* USO Bike Ride wins supreme award at Wellington Regional Community Awards

* Trades trainees build and donate bikes to south Auckland students



Justin Wong/Stuff Students from Porirua’s Postgate School welcome the cyclists to the school.

They also stopped at Kirikiriroa/Hamilton, Taupō, Palmerston North and held community events and hui to discuss health and wellbeing stories and promote cycling.

It had been a tough trip, especially on the final day when they had to battle strong headwinds, Te’o said, but the school visits it all worthwhile.

“They might forget some of what was talked about but they’ll remember probably for the rest of their lives that these people cycled all the way to visit,” he said. “Hopefully that provides inspiration for them in their own journeys.”

Terry Crawford, a member of Uso in Porirua, said the journey would let brown people on bikes be seen because it wasn’t always a common thing.

Justin Wong/Stuff Students from Postgate School gathered at the school hall for a special assembly to meet the cylists who travelled all the way from Māngere.

“We hope it does is gives people an option, not only health and wellbeing but for transport as well,” he said. “It’s just about being prepared and getting a bit further.”

Postgate School principal Adam Campbell said he was grateful to have the cyclists visit his students, especially as the school had a large Māori and Pacific population.

“I think to have people that are from the culture that are speaking their language and celebrating their ways is huge,” he said. “In today’s society we don’t look after ourselves as much as we should. For them to come into schools and deliver that message ... it’s a massive thing.

“For Uso today it might be just tending the soil or planting a seed, so it’s continuation for us now as a school is to make sure we continue that message.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Thirty cyclists and 10 support crew biked the 750km from Māngere to Porirua.

Te’o hoped the long journey could empower Pacific communities across Aotearoa by highlighting the things they were capable of.

“Unfortunately for our communities, we’re suffering a lot from illnesses and some of those are preventable,” he said. “So we really want to empower our people to just remember who we are and where we come from.

“It’s just to remind us that anything and everything is achievable.”