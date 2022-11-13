Saveloys or salmon? Traditional Christmas feasts too costly for Kiwis

Just weeks out from Christmas Kiwis have been gifted the statistical equivalent of a lump of coal in our national stocking.

The present that nobody wanted was delivered by Stats NZ in an announcement confirming that yes, the country’s cost of living crisis is getting worse.

Against a backdrop of falling house prices and rising inflation, food prices increased in October by their highest jump in 14 years, rocketing up 10.1% and outstripping predictions.

Fruit and veges were the worst offenders – up 17% compared to last October – while meat, poultry and fish rose 10%. And, as if that wasn’t grim enough, the unwanted gift just kept on giving with a warning the “perfect storm” might not ease until next year. Bah, humbug.

Some Kiwis are bacon the traditional rules this year by swapping out ham for sausages.

Grocery prices have long been causing untold distress for New Zealanders and now the looming prospect of forking out for a festive feast is the over-priced cherry on top.

In Australia, Countdown’s parent company Woolworths has announced the price of Christmas food – things like ham and prawns - will drop back to what they cost last Christmas, though its NZ counterpart has no plan to follow suit.

Kiwis might have invented pavlova but, as it turns out, paying more for it is all the thanks we get.

A 2021 poll of 3300 New Zealanders found 56% of respondents would be having two meals on Christmas day, with the majority sharing them with more than 10 people.

Three quarters of respondents ate beef or lamb on the big day, while pavlova was the favourite dessert of 70.6%. Strawberries and ice cream took out second place.

As a horrifying aside, Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas was the song choice of more than half of whoever these people are, and Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ the next favourite.

But back to the provisions. In the spirt of making everyone even more miserable, a quick squizz at Pak n Save’s online prices gives some idea of what the traditional Christmas essentials will sting you this year.

Chicken: turkey's lesser-loved friend.

Rounded up to the nearest dollar, there's $29 for a 1.6 leg of lamb and $25 for a 1.2kg beef topside roast. A turkey weighing in at 4.75kg will set you back $76 while it’s smaller 2.5kg friend costs $40. A kilogram of champagne ham leg slices costs abut $20.

“Ha!” I hear you say, “I don’t eat meat!” Well good for you but I don’t either and the thought of spending $60 for a kilogram of roast furkey from the Cruelty Free Shop this year is really furking me off.

Moving down the online aisles, a bottle of Lindauer is $13 and tub of vanilla ice cream $4. Having never made a pavlova I’ve no idea what it’ll cost but a pre-made one sells for $16.

You will need a bottle of cream to whip onto it – another $4 – and although strawberries aren’t currently available we all know the closer we are to Christmas the more expensive they mysteriously get. A kilo of frozen mixed berries is about $12 though.

The point of all of this is to tell you what you already know: the cost of catering this Christmas is going to hurt.

Sure, Kiwis have toiled away for months in the vegetable gardens experts promised will save us; we’re swapping salmon for sausages and for the first time in living memory our mums have agreed to let everyone bring a plate. All good solutions but ones that don’t make a crisis any easier to swallow.

After all it’s the cost of living, not just giving, that’s really hurting this year.