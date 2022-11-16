Lifeguards were already on their way to woman before 'unsurvivable' shark attack

Kaelah Marlow, the 19-year-old from Hamilton who was killed in a shark attack at Waihī Beach in January 2021.

Lifeguards were on the way to check on a swimmer before she was struck by a great white, but there was nothing they could have done to stop her being killed, a coroner has ruled.

A coroner’s investigation into the shark attack death of Kaelah Marlow recommends research into the number of great white sharks in New Zealand waters, and the provision of drone technology for surf lifeguards.

Coroner Michael Robb’s report into the January 7 death at Waihī Beach noted that surf lifesavers were already on their way to retrieve Marlow from the water and that the great white attack “was entirely unexpected”.

“There was nothing that the lifeguards could have done to prevent Kaelah’s death on the information they had available to them,” he said.

“I conclude that the lifeguards were appropriately undertaking their responsibilities to observe Kaelah and were already actively taking action to check on her when she suffered her fatal injury.”

The report said Marlow and a group of friends had travelled from Hamilton to Waihī for the day, and at around 4.30pm swam at the southern Bowentown end of Waihī Beach.

The beach was patrolled by lifeguards, and they swam between the flags.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Eastern regional surf lifesaving manager, Chaz Gibbons-Campbell, talks following fatal shark attack in Bowentown, Waihī.

Once they had reached around 100m from the beach, Marlow’s friends decided the current was too strong and headed back to shore, noting Marlow had failed to return with them.

Lifeguards had been observing too, and “a decision was made to launch an inflatable rescue boat [IRB] in order to check on Kaelah”.

When the boat was launched, she was between 300m and 400m from shore, and “did not appear to be in any distress or obvious difficulty”.

“Prior to the IRB reaching Kaelah she was bitten by what was believed to be a shark,” the report said.

“Lifeguards reached Kaelah while she was conscious and calling for help, and yelling ‘shark’. Lifeguards lifted her into the boat and quickly transported her to shore and signalled for help.

Tadhg Stopford/Supplied The scene at a Bowentown beach, near Waihī, in western Bay of Plenty, after the shark attack that claimed the life of Kaelah Marlow.

“Kaelah had suffered massive blood loss in a very short space of time. Onshore medical assistance was immediately provided by lifeguards and a doctor who had been swimming nearby. Emergency services had been called and paramedics attended within a very short time.

“Tragically, despite all resuscitation efforts, Kaelah was unable to be revived.”

According to pathologist Dr Michael Arendse​, the cause of death was cardiovascular shock due to massive blood loss from a massive bite to the right thigh.

Robb said he believed it likely that Marlow “had already suffered massive and unsurvivable blood loss by the time she was pulled on board the IRB”.

Robb made a number of recommendations in his report, including research utilising tagging and satellite monitoring of great white sharks in the North Island.

He said this would “identify [the] great white population, age, location, movements, feedings habits and any other material likely to better inform of risk and risk prevention”.

“Research is the key to preventing or at least reducing the risk of a similar death or injury occurring in the future,” Robb said.

He also said at beaches where great white sharks are known to be part of the population, lifeguard towers with elevated viewing should be considered, signage warning about sharks and a statutory provision allowing lifeguards to require people to leave the beach.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The coroner recommended shark warning signs are placed on beaches they are known to frequent.

Robb also recommended “drones be utilised by or for the benefit of surf lifeguards, where possible, to assist in the monitoring of ocean waters in and around flagged areas.”

He also noted that shark attacks in New Zealand waters are “historically rare”.

“This is true for the Bay of Plenty where from 1852 through to immediately prior to Kaelah’s death there has been five unprovoked shark attacks.”

He described Marlow as “a popular outgoing young woman just beginning to make her way in the world when her whole life was cut tragically short”.

“Kaelah was well-loved by her family who continue to grieve deeply for her.”