Lifeguards respond to 'unresponsive' person at Mt Maunganui beach
Police and lifeguard services are responding to a “water related incident” at Moturiki Island at Mt Maunganui.
A Surf Life Saving spokesperson said the ongoing incident has seen Mt Maunganui lifeguards respond to “an unresponsive patient in the water”.
“Emergency services are now attending,” they said.
“Lifeguards from Omanu are also helping out.”
A police spokesperson said they were also responding to the incident.
More soon.