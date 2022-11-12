One person dead after Mt Maunganui 'water related incident'

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard services responding to the incident on Saturday.

Police have confirmed one person has died after being found unresponsive in the water at Moturiki Island at Mt Maunganui on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident at 1.50pm, and that first aid was provided to the person at the scene.

“However, sadly they were unable to be revived,” they said.

Jamie Troughton, the Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Services chair, said the person got into difficulty in the water around Moturiki Island, and that “within minutes” they launched their inflatable rescue boat, and that the person was ashore ten minutes later.

“Despite the resuscitation efforts, the person couldn’t be saved.”

Troughton said the water conditions were “tricky” due to strong currents in the wake of storms on Friday.

He also said younger life guard staff were being consolued by older staffers.

“This is not the way they wanted to start their summer patrol,” he said.

Police had earlier confirmed they, and lifeguard services, were responding to a “water related incident” at the island.

A Surf Life Saving NZ spokesperson said the ongoing incident has seen Mt Maunganui lifeguards respond to “an unresponsive patient in the water”.

One witness on the scene at the time of the incident, Rebecca Morrony from Wellington, said she saw person on stretcher.