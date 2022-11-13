Te Tauihu partnership aims to bring medical cannabis to Europe

Marlborough medical cannabis grower Puro has teamed up with Medical Kiwi.

Aotearoa’s largest medicinal cannabis grower Puro has teamed up with Nelson company Medical Kiwi to export medical cannabis products to Europe.

The partnership will see Puro provide Medical Kiwi with five tonnes of cannabis flower in the first year, with the volume increasing in subsequent years.

The flower will be dried at Medical Kiwi’s Christchurch drying plant, and sales should commence next year.

In April, Marlborough-based Puro received a $13 million government grant to bolster New Zealand’s organic medicinal cannabis industry.

Puro executive chair Tim Aldridge said the partnership was a good match of Puro’s cultivation and plant genetics expertise and Medical Kiwi’s processing capacity and European customer relationships.

“There’s huge demand globally for high-quality pharmaceutical cannabis and our partnership with Medical Kiwi will help put New Zealand-grown medical cannabis on the world map,” Aldridge said.

Last year, Medical Kiwi admitted it had made false statements during a crowdfunding campaign, breaching the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.