One dead in suspected drowning and seven treated by emergency services at Christchurch beach

Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were called to Spencer Park Surf Lifesaving Club just before 1pm on Sunday.

A person has died in a suspected drowning and seven people have been treated for minor injuries following an incident at a beach in north Christchurch.

Emergency crews were called to Spencer Beach about 12.45pm on Sunday.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of a water-related incident near Spencer Park at 12.42pm and responded with four ambulances and five clinical managers.

“We assessed and treated seven patients with minor injuries at the scene.”

They referred further questions to police. An investigation into the circumstances of the death were ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

According to Spencer Park Surf Lifesaving Club’s Facebook page, an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) competition was held at the beach on Sunday morning, giving people the chance to try IRB racing.

It is not known if the event is related to the fatality.

Stuff Seven people have been treated for minor injuries following a water incident at Spencer Beach.

It has been a busy weekend for surf lifesaving crews in Canterbury as temperatures reached the mid 20s on Saturday and nearly 20C on Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club urged surfers not to go out unless they were competent.

“Surf lifeguards have already pulled six surfers out of the Scarborough rip by the Clocktower today on top of others yesterday. Know your limits and if in doubt please stay out of the water today,” the post said.

On Saturday, the club said it was “one of the busier days for the history books”.

Lifeguards and Sumner Coastguard spent more than four hours on the water rescuing multiple surfers and getting people safely out of rips and into safer area on Scarborough Beach.

“On top of this was a mini rescue on the other side of Sumner Beach and a search across to Southshore, which was quickly resolved,” the club said.

The “awesome” team of lifeguards “really stepped up to the challenge”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club says Saturday was one if its busiest days. (File photo)

“A reminder to everyone to know your limits and if in doubt stay out of the water. Some big surf pumping through this weekend. So please stay safe out there.”

Meanwhile, police believe a swimmer reported missing at Waikuku Beach, North Canterbury, on Friday afternoon is not actually missing.

The swimmer, a woman wearing a white bikini, was seen entering the water about 4pm, but was not seen getting out.

Surf lifesaving teams searched for the woman on Friday evening. On Sunday, police said they were “satisfied no-one is outstanding”.