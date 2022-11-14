Six years jail for man who attacked partner minutes after safety order expired

Chadwick Maniapoto was jailed for six years and six months for an attack on his partner who, according to the sentencing judge, was lucky to survive.

A man who attacked his partner twice, once with scissors then a carving knife, just minutes after a Police Safety Order expired has been jailed for six years and six months.

Chadwick Maniapoto received the sentence at the High Court in Rotorua on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Maniapoto, 50, was initially charged with attempted murder in relation to the January 2 incident in Motutere, on the shore of Lake Taupō.

It was also revealed at an earlier court hearing he would phone his partner hundreds of times a day.

Justice Mark Woolford described the offending as “extreme brutal violence”.

“She was lucky to survive,” he said.

According to the police summary of facts Maniapoto was with his partner and family members when he became “increasingly aggressive”, manhandling her several times.

“The situation became so bad that family called the police, who issued the defendant with a Police Safety Order at 3.25am that morning, January 2, 2022.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times Chadwick Maniapoto was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua on Monday.

About 7am, Maniapoto went to the home where his partner was sleeping, trying to pull her out of bed before a family member told him to leave.

He was back at 9am before being seen again at midday – about when his Police Safety Order was due to expire - walking with his partner from the address. Neighbours later heard screams of “don’t,” “stop” and “help”.

They found Maniapoto kneeling on top of his partner “repeatedly stabbing the complainant in her side with a small pair of scissors”.

They managed to get the scissors off Maniapoto and restrain him until his mother arrived, taking the partner into her home.

Maniapoto’s sister then used a towel to try and stop the bleeding, while the neighbour let Maniapoto go as “he had seemed to have calmed down”.

But he “armed himself with a large carving knife” and went into his mother’s home.

Finding his partner lying on the couch he “began stabbing her multiple times with the carving knife into the side of her body, face and neck”.

When Manipoto’s mother tried to stop him she was pushed to the floor and later cut across the palm as she tried to grab his hand.

As his partner lay “bleeding from multiple wounds” Maniapoto drove away, but was later arrested.

His partner was taken to Waikato Hospital where she underwent two lengthy surgeries for 18 puncture wounds, primarily to one side of the body, face, neck and torso.

She also suffered a punctured lung, fractured rib and “significant” wound to her left forearm.

Defence lawyer Ben Smith said Maniapoto’s partner had written to him to say “she knows he’s sorry”.

“An important point to make, that Mr Maniapoto is sorry this ever happened, and it has had, he knows, a profound effect on the victim and he wishes he could undo it.”

Smith also referred to health issues facing Maniapoto, telling the court “prison is not the best place to receive healthcare”.