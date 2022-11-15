Mystery remains around man missing from Auckland bus stop, a year on

CCTV shows missing man Atonio Finau, from Ōtāhuhu, catching a bus Laingholm, exiting the bus at the depot shortly before 3pm.

One year ago, a 65-year-old man hopped off a bus in Auckland’s New Lynn.

He was captured on CCTV holding a water bottle as he waved at the driver, but he hasn’t been seen since.

It’s not known why Atonio Finau, who lived in South Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu, travelled to West Auckland.

However, on November 15, the day before he disappeared, he backed his car into a ditch on Laingholm Beach.

READ MORE:

* Son of missing Auckland man Atonio Finau says past month has been 'a nightmare'

* Man last seen at West Auckland bus depot missing for almost a month



Police said Finau’s car, a black Nissan Murano SUV/wagon, needed to be towed, so he spent that night “sleeping rough” in the area.

He was seen at the beach on November 16 before catching a bus to New Lynn, where he was last sighted at 3.30pm going into the Station Mart store.

At the time, police in Counties Manukau said they had “grave concerns” for Finau and needed help bringing him home.

CCTV released of Finau showed he was wearing a patterned flat cap, sunglasses, grey short-sleeved polo with a white line on the cuff, a black vest and dark pants.

Finau has a son who lives overseas and his disappearance wasn’t reported to police until December, which police said made the investigation “challenging”.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Atonio Finau, 65, has not been seen since November 16, 2021.

A month after Finau’s disappearance, his son, Anthony Finau, said it was a “nightmare” not knowing what happened to him.

“We just want to know he’s safe and that he knows his family loves and miss him dearly,” he said.

Anthony Finau said his dad was a “typical Samoan dad” who spoke poor English and always tried to make the people around him happy.

“He always stuck by his routine, he’d go shopping, to church and see friends and family.

“Not a minute goes by that I don’t think of him.”

Police declined to offer any new comment on the case other than a short statement to say that despite carrying out “a number of inquiries”, his whereabouts remained unknown.

“Mr Finau's disappearance is out of character and Police are appealing for anyone with any sightings of Mr Finau to contact Police,” the statement said.

Finau’s family declined to comment publicly on the anniversary of his disappearance.