Police have 'strong leads' but no firm suspects in 'random' and 'brutal' attack on Christchurch dog walker

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

Investigators are still piecing together how a dog walker came to be brutally stabbed in a seemingly random attack in east Christchurch.

The man took his dog for a walk early on Monday, but when it returned home on its own about an hour later his family went looking for him.

They found him lying on the ground inside the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd and phoned police about 6.20am. He’d been stabbed repeatedly.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Officers combed the area on Monday, looking for evidence related to the attack that left a dog walker critically hurt.

The man, who lived near the reserve, was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he underwent a number of operations. He remained in hospital late on Monday evening in a critical condition.

‘Random’ attack

The early morning attack was brutal and appeared to be random, said Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation.

The offender or offenders remained at large late on Monday evening and there were no firm suspects, though police said they were following “strong leads”.

Bexley Reserve is a large reserve which contains a dog park and borders the red zone.

Reeves said it was too early to know where exactly the man, who lives nearby, was attacked.

Stuff Police work at the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve in Pages Rd in Christchurch.

She told RNZ the man was a regular dog-walker and had left home about 4.45am. His dog returned home without him about 5.45am.

The man was conscious when he was found by relatives at 6.20am, but he was “not in a very good way”, Reeves said. Police had been unable to speak with him.

Reeves said the dog had been examined by police but getting the results of this would take time, and declined to release a description of the pet to protect the family’s privacy.

She also declined to say whether police had the weapon used in the attack.

Reeves said the attack appeared to be random. “At this stage there’s nothing to suggest it’s anything else,” she said.

She said investigators would piece together what happened by “working backwards to establish [the victim’s] movements and then we’ll hopefully be able to identify those responsible”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police and forensic staff examined the scene of the attack at Bexley Reserve.

On Monday, police were stationed at various entrances to Bexley Reserve.

A short section of Pages Rd was closed shortly after the attack. It reopened about 6.30pm, the Christchurch City Council said.

Police tried to track the attacker through the reserve with a police dog.

Police appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious overnight, particularly from about 4am, to get in touch, and on Monday spoke with residents and gathered security camera footage from those who live nearby. They also wanted to hear from any Pages Rd or Anzac Dr motorists with dashcams.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to make an arrest,” Reeves said.

She urged residents to be mindful of their surroundings until the attacker was caught.

A nervous community

A sense of anxiety hung over residents on Monday.

Victoria Langley said she would lock up her nearby home and keep a close eye on her security cameras while the attacker or attackers were loose.

Langley, who has two grandchildren living with her, said the attack made her “nervous because of the kids”.

Another resident, Katie, who asked that her last name not be published, said she was anxious to let her daughter go to the park generally.

“You just can’t trust anything these days … I am so wary.”

Police patrols in the area have been increased following the attack.