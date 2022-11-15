Witnesses saw man attack dog walker before driving off with woman in white car

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

A couple heard an argument before seeing a man attacking a dog walker at the entrance to a Christchurch park, police say.

A middle-aged man is fighting for his life after he was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east early on Monday morning.

Police say the man was conscious when relatives found him critically injured on the ground about 6.20am, having been alerted after his dog, a german shorthaired pointer, returned home alone and unharmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, police appealed for information about a man and woman seen in the area at the time of attack who drove away in a small white vehicle.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation, later said that a couple who live nearby had witnessed the dog walker being assaulted by a man about 5.10am.

Reeves told Stuff the pair had a “good line of sight” to the entrance to Bexley Reserve.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Officers combed the area on Monday, looking for evidence related to the attack that left a dog walker critically hurt.

“The witnesses have initially heard an argument, raised voices, so that’s what’s drawn their attention. Then what they can see is a fight, there is one person winning the fight and that is who we believe our suspect is, and he’s assaulting our victim. There is a woman who is there, she’s left with the suspect when it’s all over.”

Reeves told RNZ the altercation lasted about minute.

The attacker and the woman accompanying him – who Reeves said was wearing a long white dress or long white clothing – then got into a white car and left.

The eyewitnesses did not record the registration number of the car.

They didn’t contact police at the time – “they weren’t quite sure of the seriousness of what they were watching” – but reported what they’d seen, early in the investigation, after learning had happened to the man.

Reeves confirmed that the man identified by the eyewitnesses as the attacker matched the description issued by police earlier on Tuesday – believed to be aged in his 20s, wearing an orange hi-vis top, a hat and shorts.

He was described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and about 176cm tall, with short, dark hair.

The woman was also possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, with a solid build, about 176cm tall, with long, dark hair.

Stuff Police work at the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve in Pages Rd in Christchurch.

Reeves urged anyone with information about the vehicle or people to get in touch and “do the right thing”.

She warned that anyone who withheld information from police or helped those who were responsible could face serious charges.

“[The man and the woman involved] will certainly know by now the seriousness of this assault, and I’m quite certain that they have spoken to [friends and family] looking for some advice or some guidance, and it is those people ... that they have confided in who we would like to hear from, or obviously those people themselves,” she told Stuff.

Reeves previously described the attack as “random”, but on Tuesday told Stuff the circumstances were “unexplained”.

“Finding those people will help us understand how this has come to happen.”

Police were still tracing the victim’s movements, she said, but the gates into Bexley Reserve were the focus point of the investigation.

“At this stage, we haven't found anything that puts these two parties [the dog walker and his attacker] together somewhere else.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police and forensic staff examine the scene of the attack at Bexley Reserve.

The victim was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he underwent several surgeries on Monday, and he remained in a critical condition on Tuesday morning.

He left his home, not far from Bexley Reserve, about 4.45am on Monday. He regularly walked his dog in the area, which has a dog park and borders the red zone.

On Tuesday morning, Reeves appealed for the public’s help to catch the attacker.

“We believe someone will know who is responsible, and we need to hear from them.

“The community may have seen the offender in the area immediately after the assault, and we would ask that they contact police if they have not already spoken to us.”

Reeves said residents near the reserve would “no doubt be concerned by this incident, and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously”.

Residents should remain vigilant to any suspicious behaviour and report it immediately by calling 111, she said.

The victim’s family had requested privacy and did not want to talk to the media.

‘Unexplained’ attack

On Monday evening, Reeves said the offender or offenders remained at large and there were no firm suspects, though police said they were following “strong leads”.

She said investigators would piece together what happened by “working backwards to establish [the victim’s] movements, and then we’ll hopefully be able to identify those responsible”.

The man was conscious when he was found by relatives, but he was “not in a very good way”, she said. Police had been unable to speak with him.

The dog had been examined “in case he came to his owner’s aid” and scratched the offender, Reeves told RNZ, but results of any tests would “take a while to get back”.

On Monday, police were stationed at various entrances to Bexley Reserve.

Police tried to track the attacker through the reserve with a police dog on Monday morning.

They appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious overnight, particularly from about 4am, to get in touch, and on Monday spoke with residents and gathered security camera footage from those who live nearby. They also wanted to hear from any Pages Rd or Anzac Drive motorists with dashcams.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant; however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to make an arrest,” Reeves said.

She urged residents to be mindful of their surroundings until the attacker was caught.