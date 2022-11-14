Man who died at north Christchurch beach had been trying to save a child

Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the surf at Spencer Beach on Sunday was “challenging”.

A man who died at a north Christchurch beach had been trying to help a child who was struggling in the rough water.

Lifeguards pulled the man from the water and tried to resuscitate him but could not save him, Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said.

The surf at Spencer Park Beach on Sunday was “challenging”, he said, and he understood the man had attempted to rescue a small child who was in trouble.

“You naturally want to save someone but this highlights the danger. It is incredibly tragic.”

READ MORE:

* Lifeguards issue warning amid 'alarming number' of deaths at beaches and waterways

* NZ on track for one of the deadliest summers in the water in 2022

* Auckland lifeguard 'frustrated' as swimmers ignore water safety messages



He said lifeguards had been able to rescue the child.

Surf Life Saving NZ chief executive Paul Dalton said six lifeguards were involved in the incident and a rescue boat was used to bring the patient to shore.

Stuff Lifeguards tried to resuscitate the man but could not save him.

“We can’t comment on the circumstances that led up to the person needing to be rescued,” he said.

A police spokesperson said that between 12.45pm and 4pm there was a “water incident” at Spencer Park Beach that left a person dead.

“At the time seven people were reported injured, however, after subsequent ambulance checks there appear to be no other injuries from the incident. It does not appear any watercraft were involved in the incident,” they said.

Supplied Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard. (File photo)

Gerrard said he guessed the seven people treated for minor injuries at the beach on Sunday were separate events due to the challenging surf.

So far this year, 74 people have died in drownings that could have been prevented, 10 more than the same time last year, he added.

RYAN ANDERSON & JASON DORDAY Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

“It is tracking to be another horrendous year for drownings. Eighty is the 10-year average; 2021 was 90 fatalities and 76 were male, the worst year since 2011.

“This year we need people to take personal responsibility. We need people to think about their families and make sure they are coming home to them.”

In an open letter to all New Zealand males, Gerrard pleaded with them to take better care in the water.

“To Pākehā males in power boats, Māori men gathering kai underwater, Asian men fishing from rocks, Pasifika men fishing from boats ... you guys are consistently over-represented in our drowning tragedies.

“It is blatantly obvious that Kiwis are underestimating their risks whilst in, on and around the water.”