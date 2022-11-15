Suitcase murders suspect will appear in NZ court 'soon', coroner says

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The woman being held in connection to the discovery of the remains of two children found in suitcases is set to appear in the Manukau District Court “soon”, according to a coroner’s minute.

The 42-year-old will be sent to New Zealand within 30 days, the South Korean justice ministry announced on Monday night (NZ time).

Rayssa Almeida/RNZ Police and forensic experts load the two bodies into vehicle at Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park.

The Coroner’s minute, issued on Monday, didn’t offer a timeframe for when the woman would appear in court, but said the non-publication order on the family’s details remained in place.

Police supported a family’s application to suppress the identities in August, because international enquiries were at a “critical stage” and “any release may jeopardise” the ongoing investigation, they said.

READ MORE:

* South Korea orders extradition of woman arrested over suitcase bodies, reports

* Woman arrested in Korea over bodies in suitcases could soon be in NZ, experts say

* Suitcase murder suspect will be extradited to NZ, Seoul High Court rules



“I intend reviewing the suppression orders made in this adjourned coronial inquiry after the defendant’s appearance in the Manukau District Court,” the Coroner said on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged news that a woman arrested in connection with the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases will be extradited to Aotearoa.

Speaking to Newshub, Ardern said the extradition process was working.

“One of the purposes of these extradition agreements is so that we are able to smooth the path for what otherwise would be very complex situations,” she said.

AP A woman sits on a car as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea, on September 15.

"This is a tragic set of circumstances in which this extradition is being used, but it's all about making sure our justice system can operate as we would expect.”

The woman is being held in connection with the discovery of the remains of two children found in a suitcases in August this year.

Their bodies were discovered after belongings were bought at an online storage unit auction by SafeStore Papatoetoe.

South Korea has been holding the 42-year-old since September 15 when she was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea.

Late on Monday (NZ time), the country’s justice minister Han Dong-hoon ordered the woman be returned to New Zealand.

A statement on South Korea’s Ministry of Justice website said the woman will be handed over to New Zealand police within 30 days, and articles seized from the suspect when she was arrested were also ordered to be surrendered.

Earlier this week, international law expert Dr Neil Boister said if the woman had consented to the extradition, she was unlikely to appeal and would therefore be back in New Zealand faster.

“It’s really a question of whether there is some unknown [to us] wrinkle to her case that they might consider a reason to delay or say no, but really it doesn’t look that way currently,” Boister said.

The University of Canterbury academic said it was likely the woman didn’t have the money or power in South Korea, unlike other previous extraditions of prominent people, to really slow the process down.

Boister said the woman’s handover would most likely happen between the countries at Incheon Airport, where Air NZ flies directly to, to avoid messy transit arrangements.