Auckland Museum returns four taonga to Aboriginal people

The repatriation of art and artefacts to and from our cultural institutions, is one of the main issues up for discussion at this year's annual Art Crime Symposium. (Broadcast October 2022).

Four Aboriginal taonga are going home to Australia this week in an agreement between Auckland Museum and the Warumungu people of the Northern Territory.

The four artefacts were collected by anthropologists in Tennant Creek over 100 years ago.

Some will be displayed in Tennant Creek again – home to nine Aboriginal groups and the site of Australia’s last gold rush.

Richard Ng/Supplied The four taonga being returned to Australia this week by Auckland Museum.

The four items are a palya/kupija (adze), a ngurrulumuru (axe/pick), and two wartilykirri (hooked boomerang).

They include markings and carvings specific to the Warumungu people, who sent a delegation to Tāmāki Makaurau this week to bring their objects home.

Warumungu man Jimmy Frank spoke at a pōwhiri, and told the gathering how familiar those markings are.

“My grandparents made this out of rock, today I’m using a steel axe and a grinder. But the significant shape, the signatures are still the same today. Even though we are living in two different era,” he said.

“And that goes for our culture. We might live in different worlds today, but we still the same people.”

Richard Ng/Supplied Auckland Museum held a private pōwhiri to welcome the Warumungu to Tāmaki Makaurau and return their items.

Anthropologists Walter Baldwin Spencer and Francis Gillen worked with Warumungu people in the early 1900s. Together, they collected over 6000 items from Central Australia which are now all over the world.

Supporting the efforts to bring the taonga home was the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) who has been working with Warumungu community since 2019.

Last March, AIATSIS began talks on the future of these four items between senior Warumungu men and the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

In June, the Museum’s trust board endorsed a repatriation request and the agreement was announced in September.

Dhunghutti man and AIATSIS CEO Craig Ritchie said the pōwhiri was particularly moving.

The four objects are everyday items – “secular,” as Ritchie puts it. He said getting them home highlights what culture is all about.

“Culture is about the way people live every day. It’s different to a western view of culture, which is ceremonial, sacred, and otherworldly.

“For indigenous peoples in colonised countries, our culture is often an object of display rather than a recognition that it’s a way of looking at the world and relating to other people and the world around us.”

According to AIATSIS research, there are at least 113,000 indigenous Australian items in cultural institutions all over the world.

Ritchie said they embody indigenous identity, and should be cared for at home with their people.

They also hold ancient knowledge that in some cases is being lost due to the distance between the objects and their communities.

But so far, talking to museums about repatriation agreements has been like “pushing on an open door,” Ritchie said.

“There is a really strong and positive disposition in the museum sector, where institutions understand that they gain more through the process than they lose.”

Richard Ng/Supplied Auckland Museum held a private ceremony between themselves, local iwi and the Warumungu delegation this week.

A representative of Tāmaki Makaurau iwi, Matua Bobby Newson said there is pride in returning the items to the Warumungu people.

Auckland Museum CEO Dr David Gaimster said the institution is still looking to connect taonga with their original whakapapa.

“These items of cultural significance are being unconditionally repatriated to the communities who created them and will be returned to their Country and stored in their keeping places indefinitely,” he said.

In September 2022, Tūhura Otago Museum returned a kalpunta (boomerang), palya/kupija (adze) and a selection of marttan (stone knives) to Warumungu people following a similar process.