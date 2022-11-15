Police release name of man killed in fatal Winton crash

10:04, Nov 15 2022
Investigations into a fatal accident in Winton on November 7 are continuing.
Marion van Dijk/Stuff
Investigations into a fatal accident in Winton on November 7 are continuing.

Police have released the name of the man that died in a crash on SH6 near Winton, Southland, on November 7.

He was 42-year-old Phillip Marc Ridder, from Ohai.

Police extend our condolences to his family.

READ MORE:
* Man who died in light plane crash in Waitaki 'enormously skilled' pilot
* Wellington today, October 6: Missing woman found, reports of car driving erratically prior to fatal crash
* Man charged in relation to car crash that killed baby and her father

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

 