Police release name of man killed in fatal Winton crash
Police have released the name of the man that died in a crash on SH6 near Winton, Southland, on November 7.
He was 42-year-old Phillip Marc Ridder, from Ohai.
Police extend our condolences to his family.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.