Will anyone from the Government meet with Groundswell NZ?

It seems no-one from the Government wants to meet with Groundswell co-leaders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw appears to be backtracking on a promise to meet with Groundswell NZ leaders.

In December 2021 Shaw agreed to meet with Groundswell NZ co-founders Laurie Paterson and Bryce McKenzie once the exposure draft of the proposed National Environmental Standards for Indigenous Biodiversity had been released.

That was released for consultation in July, but Shaw has not travelled to Southland to meet with the pair.

A spokesperson for Shaw’s office said the minister had been in written contact with Groundswell NZ recently, but a meeting was ‘’not something we are prioritising right now’’.

McKenzie said Groundswell NZ had not had any correspondence from Shaw.

“It’s disappointing that he isn’t coming down for a meeting. He said he was coming, and there’s no excuse for not coming,’’ he said.

“All we want to do is talk to him, so what’s he scared of?’’

Supplied Southland MP Joseph Mooney is disappointed James Shaw won’t head south to his electorate and meet with rural protest group Groundwell NZ.

Shaw was invited to meet with Groundswell NZ leaders by Southland MP Joseph Mooney, who said Shaw’s failure in coming to the Southland electorate was disappointing.

“The Government has put out a proposal for agricultural emissions which, by its own admission, will have a significant impact on rural communities. It’s all very well making these decisions in Wellington, but it’s probably more important now than ever for them to be meeting with the people that are impacted by those decisions,’’ he said.

“Groundswell represent a huge number of people who are concerned about their livelihoods and futures and the Government has a responsibility to listen to those people.’’

Mooney said he would re-issue the invite for Shaw to come to Southland for a meeting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw says meeting with Groundswell leaders is not a priority, after promising last year to do so. (File photo)

Earlier this year Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would meet with Groundswell leaders in a meeting with other farming sector groups, but they declined because they wanted to meet with her privately.

They still have not met with the prime minister.

Groundswell NZ has organised three national protests and its co-leaders say they are not climate change deniers. Their focus is on protesting what they say are unworkable regulations for the agriculture industry.