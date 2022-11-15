Police thought to be looking into drug link behind death of 'ray of sunshine' plumbing apprentice

Layk Scowen, pictured with his grandma, Val Morgan, died on Friday.

A Hokitika teenager who died late last week was a “ray of sunshine” who had just started his plumbing apprenticeship.

Layk​ Scowen died at a property on Livingstone St in the West Coast town at 12.50am on Friday.

It is believed police are investigating whether he had taken drugs before his death.

Scowen’s mother Wendy Scott said the family had received much love from the community.

“Jason and I would like to thank our whānau, friends, and community for the overwhelming support and love we’ve received. We cherish our son and are comforted that Layk was so well-loved.”

The 18-year-old’s cousin Lakota​ Finch-Dixon has set up a Givealittle page for the family, saying Scowen was taken “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

“He’s left a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved him and his community,” she said.

“Known for his wild signature curls, Layk was a ray of sunshine, and his friends and family were what mattered the most to him.”

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Layk Scowen lived in Hokitika, where the community is reeling from this death on Friday.

It comes as two people were hospitalised in Christchurch after a “particularly dangerous batch” of synthetic cannabinoids and a man was hospitalised in Westport after it is believed he took a highly potent opioid that was first detected in New Zealand last month.

It is understood police spoke to high school students at a special assembly in Hokitika on Friday.

The Givealittle page had raised almost $16,000 by Tuesday.

Finch-Dixon said Scowen would always wave, give a smile and stop to say hello.

“Layk had just started his plumbing apprenticeship and had his entire life in front of him, and everyone is still reeling from the shock of his sudden passing,” she said.

All money would go to Scowen’s family to support them and help cover costs.

“Layk’s parents have been working tirelessly to make ends meet due to financial struggles caused by Covid.

“His dad has been working away to provide for the family and his mum has been doing what she can to make ends meet at home.

“Everything donated goes towards easing the financial burden of these loving, hardworking parents and paying the cost of giving this beautiful boy a send-off he deserves.”

Police have been asked for an update on the investigation.

A spokesperson previously said emergency services were called and attempts to resuscitate the teenager were unsuccessful.

“We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event,” they said.

Officers were providing support to the family of the teenager, they said.

SAM STRONG/Stuff Scowen was a well-liked student at Westland High School in Hokitika.

Scowen had recently left Westland High School, and principal Iain Murray said he could not comment on the circumstances of his death.

“The school community is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our ex-school students who was a particularly well-liked member of the community.

“Our hearts go out to the family and the community at this time,” he said.

Westland mayor Helen Lash said the death was a “tragic loss of a young life”.

“We send our love and support to his family and friends and ask that everyone respect their needs.

“To the friends of this young man – stay close and support one another. Talk to one another. It's so very tragic.”