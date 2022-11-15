Main water supply to Nelson fixed after damage from heavy rain event

Three months on from the devastating “river of rain” in the Nelson, the main break in the Maitai Raw Water Pipeline from the Maitai Dam has been fully repaired.

The pipeline providing Nelson’s main supply of drinking water has been fully repaired, three months after a 12- metre section was wiped out by a slip during the region’s “atmospheric river” of rain.

The Nelson City Council said forestry hauling machinery was used to replace the main break in the pipe on a precarious hillside in the Maitai Valley – a job it said would normally take more than double the time.

Group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said council staff, contractors and consultants worked “against the clock” to first restore access to the site, repairing Maitai Valley Rd which was severely damaged from floods and slips in several locations.

“This alone was a major engineering feat, but the team then had to develop a plan for repairing a 12-metre missing section of the pipeline –167 metres up from the road, across the river, on a very steep hillside with no easy way to transport supplies to the site.”

They developed an “innovative solution” using a forestry hauling machine, typically used to raise logs up a hill with a cable, he said.

The machine from Moir Logging was modified to lift a bridge, pipes and equipment to the worksite.

Everyone involved in the repair of the pipeline, which carried raw water from the Maitai Dam to a treatment plant, deserved the “highest praise” for their effort and ingenuity, Louverdis said.

“We were all very conscious of the need to restore this critical asset for our community as soon as possible.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Nelson to meet residents affected by the August floods and land slips. First published August 22.

“A job of this size would normally take more than half a year to complete.”

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the repair of the pipeline was a “major milestone in the city’s recovery from the devastating August weather event.”

“We are fortunate that Council invested a decade ago in a smaller duplicate pipe that was also nearly lost,” he said.

Nelson City Council Engineers modified a forestry hauling machine to help fix the main break in the Maitai Raw Water Pipeline, which carries drinking water to Nelson from the Maitai Dam.

Smith thanked council’s engineering staff and contractors, who included Fulton Hogan, Tonkin & Taylor, Staig & Smith Ltd., Ground Anchor Systems, Moir Logging, Thelin Construction, Helliwell Contracting Ltd., and Lift N Shift Ltd.

The restoration of the main pipe allowed him to “breathe more easily knowing the city’s water supply is secure”.

“It’s easy to take for granted that our homes and businesses have quality drinking water on tap 365 days a year.

“Many cities would have lost supply during a weather event of the scale that hit us in August.”

Staff were now turning their attention to building a pedestrian bridge alongside the pipeline to restore full pedestrian and cyclist access to the Coppermine Trail.