'People are sick of buying four belts a year', says leather craftsman

Xavier Birch makes leather goods by hand, the old fashioned way.

Xavier Birch is stitching leather on a 121-year-old Singer, his body working in time with the old sewing machine.

“You’re so in tune with the machine because you’re not just putting a foot on a button; you’ve got to keep a rhythm going,” Birch says. “And you’re doing what someone else was doing 120 years ago.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff In Xavier Birch’s studio, old takes precedence over new.

It’s precision work: once made, a cut or hole is permanent. “I made a wallet once when I had a whisky,” Birch says. “It was a disaster.”

Birch’s studio, where he crafts leather satchels, wallets, belts and custom orders under his Xavier Napoleon label, is above an old stable block on his wife’s family farm south of Nelson. Corn was once dried in the space where Birch measures, cuts and stitches, the chaff sent to the horses below via a chute.

READ MORE:

* A Kerikeri leathersmith transforms a historic blacksmith’s shed

* Drunken roof jump leads to sustainable leather goods company

* Heavy metal



The studio walls are lined with old tools, some of which Birch has restored himself (that includes the old Singer). An old-fashioned ledger is open on a desk, with neat entries in fountain pen.

The feeling that you’ve stepped back in time is heightened by the sound of hammering and the smell of coal smoke from the blacksmith’s studio across the yard. Some evenings, Birch tells us, he and the blacksmith light a fire under a cast iron pot and cook up a rabbit or two in a hunter’s stew.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “Working with your hands, with a raw material, it’s a sacred feeling.”

Birch and his wife Chloe live in the old farm cottage with their three small children, teaching them skills like hunting and riding.

“It’s really special watching them on the farm,” Birch says.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “You can’t beat the old tech,” says Birch, who devotes time each morning to sharpening his vintage tools.

Birch came to leather work through falconry. For several years, he trained and bred the birds, working overseas in zoos and in pest control. While learning to make hoods and gloves for the falcons out of leather, he became caught up in the craft.

“Working with your hands, with a raw material, it’s a sacred feeling. Crafting something, then stepping back and looking at it.”

For a while, leather work remained a hobby, something Birch did in the evenings instead of watching television.

“But I made a satchel, and I remember finishing and going for a walk and looking at my hands. I was thinking, this is an incredible feeling, this is bloody cool, I can make this into a business.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Leather work was a hobby that grew into a business.

The rise of fast fashion has pushed traditional craftsmanship to the brink of extinction. But people are tiring of poor quality goods, Birch believes.

“People are sick of buying four belts a year, they want to buy one belt that will last them 30 years. People are appreciating craft a bit more.”

However, for most consumers, the distance in price between a Kmart bag and a handmade item is just too great.

“They look at [a $1200 satchel] and instantly compare it to something they have seen mass-produced. That’s the struggle.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff “People are appreciating craft a bit more,” says Birch, who hears from consumers tired of constantly replacing cheap items.

But those who can afford Birch’s work are lining up: like the Ferrari driver who wanted a bespoke set of leather luggage. The four bags of differing sizes were stackable “like Lego”, with square bottoms to prevent rolling.

The luggage filled the boot with 10mm to spare, Birch says. (Or rather - ⅜ of an inch: Birch works in Imperial measurements, using an old folding metal ruler he keeps in his pocket.)

Each item is accompanied by a handwritten invoice and a note, written in a beautiful script Birch trained himself to do at night – with a fountain pen, naturally.

“You can’t beat the old tech,” Birch says. “You don’t have to mess around with buttons, you don’t need electricity, and you can fix it yourself.”

The well-worn tools and the ritual tasks of cutting, shaping, skiving and stitching connects Birch to a long line of craftspeople, and to the place he lives and works. One day, he’ll be part of the farm’s story, he says.

“One day [my descendants] will look at the stable and say, your great-grandfather had a workshop up there.”