Developer juggles modern conversion with RSA history

An impression of the revamped RSA building now owned by Amherst Properties. The company says a local street artist will paint a better poppy mural than its computerised impression.

A property developer who bought the central Christchurch clubrooms of the Returned and Services Association (RSA) has retained some memorial features while converting it to an office building.

Developer and investor Lindsay O’Donnell’s company Amherst Properties paid $3.4 million for the building last year after the troubled RSA sold it in the face of financial losses and mounting debts.

Amherst is now nearing the end of the $1m-plus conversion. The work has included stripping out and refurbishing the interior, and cutting new windows in the eastern facade.

O’Donnell said they will add a poppy mural to the eastern facade and are hiring a local street artist to paint it.

READ MORE:

* How a grand new building and swanky restaurant became a financial disaster for the Christchurch RSA

* Contest for RSA president brings back bad memories

* Commemorative wall of plaques taken down by Christchurch RSA



John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Christchurch RSA was the site of the failed Trenches restaurant, bar and events business.

“I didn’t want it to be just another office building. We wanted it recognised for what it stood for,” he​ said.

“It’s always a balance, but we’ve tried to keep bits that are significant. We didn’t want to step on the toes of the RSA – it’s their history”.

The association’s connection with the site dates back a century to when it first built clubrooms there after World War I.

After the 1920s rooms were demolished following the earthquakes, the RSA purpose built a replacement designed by Christchurch architects Warren and Mahoney, costing $6.5m.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The RSA building pictured before it was sold.

The new building opened in 2015 featuring the Trenches restaurant, bar and function area, which was intended to bring in revenue. However, the business failed and Trenches was closed in late 2019.

Amherst has removed five of the 11 distinctive metal-clad pillars out front, which are inscribed with the names of overseas battles in which Kiwi service personnel lost their lives. The five are still owned by the RSA and have been removed and stored.

Three of the other pillars are still in place and the other three will be re-installed on the eastern side of the building.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Some memorial items have been retained, while others have been kept by the RSA or lost in the conversion process.

Also retained are exterior engravings in the marble walls, including one reading “We Will Remember Them”.

Attempts by the RSA to have stonemasons salvage memorials which honoured individual soldiers failed, and they were lost, O’Donnell said.

The RSA took digital copies of the memorials, which had been paid for by families and built into an interior concrete wall, in the hope it might later recreate them.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff A detail of one of eight mural panels of a mural depicting New Zealanders at war by William Sutton that previously hung in the RSA building.

Other memorial items, including murals depicting war scenes by Christchurch painter William Sutton, were removed by the RSA and auctioned off to raise money.

O’Donnell said deconstructing the building’s interior had required considerable effort because it was designed with an emphasis on hospitality.

Amherst has also bought a site alongside the building for car parking. It previously bought and redeveloped land behind the clubrooms which the RSA sold to fund the building’s construction.