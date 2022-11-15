Police confirm body found at Lake Rotorua was missing French kayaker

The man was last seen on Monday, October 24, after taking a kayak out on Lake Rotorua.

Police have confirmed the body recovered from Sulphur Point at Lake Rotorua was the missing French kayaker.

The body was found on November 2 and police said they were working with the French consulate to repatriate his remains to his family in France.

Police earlier announced they had found the missing kayak on October 26 that matched the description of the one used by the man.

It was located near the eastern shores, north of the State Highway 33 and State Highway 30 intersection.

The man was initially reported overdue on October 24, and it is believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.

The matter has been referred to the coroner.