Groundswell NZ presents its food tax petition at Parliament

Groundswell NZ co-leader Bryce McKenzie airs criticism about the Government over the proposed tax on agricultural emissions.

Nearly 100,000 people have signed a Groundswell NZ petition calling on the Government to stop its emissions tax on agriculture.

The group’s co-founders, Laurie Paterson and Bryce McKenzie delivered the petition by tractor to Parliament on Thursday morning, where it was received by Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri and Deputy Leader of the House Kieran McAnulty.

Nearly 100,000 signatures were collected by the group after the Government released its draft agricultural emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa, which would tax farmers for the emissions created on their farms.

On the steps of Parliament, McKenzie said the Government wanted to introduce a tax that, by the Government’s own numbers, would mean 20% of sheep and beef farmers and six percent of dairy farms would ‘’be gone.’’

“Think about that for a minute – every fifth farmer, and that’s by 2030,’’ he said.

“The ones left behind will be under immense pressure and strain, on mostly their mental health, just from their ability to be able to manage their businesses.’’

He said the flow-on would be less money to spend at local shops and services, a reduction in export income, higher food prices and a negative impact on rural communities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MP Todd Muller, Groundswell NZ leader Bryce McKenzie, Minister Meka Whaitiri and Minister Kieran McAnulty at Parliament on thursday, where Groundswell NZ presented its food tax petition.

Groundswell NZ held its third nationwide protest, this time against He Waka Eke Noa, last month.

Earlier this month Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said he ‘’absolutely rejected’’ claims relating to future farming levels if an emissions trading scheme goes ahead.

O’Connor said those figures were not stated anywhere in the discussion document, and Government modelling suggested a 10% land use change on sheep and beef farms and 2% of dairy farms when the scheme is implemented in 2025.

The He Waka Eke Noa proposal has proven controversial, with industry groups Federated Farmers, Dairy NZ and Beef + Lamb NZ all withdrawing support for it.

They had all been involved in the Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership involved in drafting the proposal, but all said the final proposal was not what they had agreed on.

Dairy NZ has recommended the Government makes significant changes to its emissions pricing proposal taking on board the feedback of farmers and their representatives.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Groundswell NZ leaders Laurie Paterson, front left, and Bryce McKenzie, right, have presented their food tax petition to Government Ministers Meka Whaitiri, and Kieran McAnulty.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel said farmers had expressed deep concern about the impacts of the Government’s proposal on the sector and New Zealand’s economy. Areas of concern were significant and wide-ranging, including price-setting, collectives, sequestration, reward and recognition for on-farm planting, and governance, he said.

“The Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa has missed the mark on many of these criteria. It places a financial burden on the farming community and removes the ability for agriculture to have a say in its own sustainable future.”