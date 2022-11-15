Person flown to hospital after being injured as vehicle drives into West Coast building

A vehicle drove into a building in Westport, understood to be a New World supermarket, injuring at least one person.

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building, understood to be a supermarket, on the West Coast.

A vehicle drove into the side of building on Palmerston St, Westport's main road, at 4.15pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

One person received moderate to serious injuries and was flown to hospital.

Ambulance staff also treated a small group of people at the scene for minor injuries.

The building involved is understood to be a New World, but those at the supermarket declined to comment. Foodstuffs, which owns New World, was also contacted for comment.

Inquiries are ongoing.