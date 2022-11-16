Woman and daughter hit by elderly driver in supermarket car park

A vehicle drove into a building in Westport, understood to be a New World supermarket, injuring at least one person.

A woman and a young girl were taken to hospital after being hit by a car as the mother was walking with her four children in a West Coast supermarket car park.

Emergency services were called at 4.15pm on Tuesday after an elderly driver drove into the side of a New World supermarket in Palmerston St in Westport.

Tarleigha​ Gibson was at the check-out with her son when the incident happened.

“I saw the car in my peripherals and heard as if it was accelerating to the floor. A little girl went straight down and a woman was standing there,” she said.

“It was quiet, no-one moved, then she started screaming about her leg and it was clear she was stuck.”

Gibson said people ran to help the woman and child, including an off-duty nurse.

“I moved my son so he couldn't see, and a guy was picking glass off the girl.

“She wasn't moving at all, then she woke up and screamed the worst scream I've ever heard – it made almost all of us cry. It was scary.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An ambulance, a first response unit and a helicopter responded to the scene. (File photo)

She believed the woman’s leg was trapped by the car, which had smashed the window of the supermarket. The girl was about 4 or 5, she said.

Westport Sergeant Georgie Ware said police were investigating the crash.

“A car driven by an elderly man entered the car park. As the man drove towards a park, the car accelerated, striking a woman in her 20s, who was walking towards her car with four children,” she said.

The woman was airlifted to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition and her daughter was also treated in hospital.

The other children and the driver were uninjured.

“The car also collided with a parked car, causing minor damage, and came to a stop when it hit the shop wall.

“At this stage it is unclear what caused the car to accelerate. The car has been impounded for inspection and inquiries are ongoing,” Ware said.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said an ambulance, a first response unit and a helicopter responded to the scene.

She said three patients were treated – one with minor injuries, one moderate and one in a serious condition.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said team members who witnessed the crash were receiving support from the store, and the supermarket was open and trading.