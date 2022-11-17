Council spent nearly $14m on a home it knew was leaky that developed toxic mould

The 14.6 hectare property at 516 Ladies Mile, Queenstown, was bought in 2019 by the Queenstown Lakes District Council. It was the biggest residential sale price in 2019.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council paid nearly $14 million for a property with a luxurious house it knew to be leaking and has since developed toxic mould.

Plans to use the large house on the Lake Hayes Ladies Mile highway as a community facility have now been ditched, and it looks destined to be demolished.

However, a council spokesman said it was never intended that the house would be utilised, and the large price was paid for the strategically located block of land.

In early May 2019 the council publicly confirmed it had purchased the large family house and 14ha grounds for $13.78m.

It sat at the centre of new Queenstown developments with thousands of homes and could potentially be used for sports fields, parks, a transport hub or a new school.

At the time council chief executive Mike Theelen confirmed council officers completed due diligence before recommending elected members agree to conclude the purchase.

It was the highest price paid for a residential property that year, with a purchase price of $15.5m. As the vendor was not GST registered, the council could claim GST on the transaction, reducing the net cost to $13.78m.

In February this year the council announced it would open a new community centre in the house by October 2022, with a budget of $3.7m.

However, on October 11 council said it was taking a “fresh approach” after toxic mould was discovered behind the building’s cladding.

The cladding, all windows and interior framing panels would need to be replaced, costing significantly more than the allocated budget.

At that time council sport and recreation manager Simon Battrick said council never intended reusing the existing house when it was purchased but looked at using it as an interim facility at the request of councillors.

More than 300 people attended a public open day in March.

SUPPLIED The outlook at the 14.6 hectare property.

“But after engaging an architect during the design stage, we discovered issues with the cladding which would not otherwise have been apparent until that point,” he said.

Documents released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act revealed the council commissioned a building surveyor’s report before purchasing the property in 2019 that revealed many instances of water damage and elevated moisture readings.

Some exterior cladding was in poor condition, there were cracks in the plaster, water damage was visible in two rooms and there was mould above the laundry.

The paint and plaster system needed urgent repair and further invasive investigation was recommended.

However, nothing was done until March this year when an investigation found toxigenic mould Stachybotrys in the building.

According to the report mould is very common in leaky buildings.

Its presence indicated the samples taken had been “exposed to elevated moisture conditions that may be inconsistent with sound building practise and/or weather-tight design”, a follow-up report said.

A council spokesman said the 2019 report was shared with councillors and reviewed by council ahead of completing the purchase.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Queenstown Lakes District Council purchased the property for its strategic value.

The property was primarily purchased for the strategic value of the land and the state of the building was not included in the negotiations, he said.

At that time the council did not to intend to reuse the building, nor demolish it.

The future of the building now lies with the new council, who will be presented with options to install one or more temporary buildings for use as a short-term community centre, or bring forward plans for a new build as part of the council’s next Long Term Plan.