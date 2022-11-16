Invasive pest found in Southland waters unlikely to be eradicated

Carpet sea squirt has been found at two locations on Stewart Island.

The eradication of a marine pest found in Southland waters is unlikely to be successful, and attention will now focus on not allowing it to spread to other areas.

Carpet sea squirt was found Horseshoe Bay and Big Glory Bay on Rakiura/Stewart Island waters in July, following a report from a member of the public in May.

It is leathery or spongey and light mustard in colour. It can look like yellowish wax dripping over a structure such as a rope or mussel line.

It forms dense colonies that displace native species and damage fisheries, and can smother beaches as well as rock pools and tide pools. In New Zealand, it is generally found on structures such as wharves, mooring lines and vessel hulls.

Carpet sea squirt is an exclusion pest in the Southland Regional Pest Management Plan and the objective is to prevent establishment within the Southland region, to minimise or prevent adverse effects on economic wellbeing and environmental values.

At a meeting of Environment Southland’s Strategy and Policy Committee on Wednesday, councillors voted to reconsider the exclusion pest status of carpet sea squirt by accepting its presence in Big Glory Bay and actively preventing its spread to other marine areas, or by removing its exclusion pest status entirely from the plan and moving to a long-term management approach.

To date, an emergency response to the discovery of the pest has cost $66,493.03, a report tabled at the meeting says.

Environment Southland biosecurity and biodiversity operations manager Ali Meade said removing carpet sea squirt from the plan did not mean it would be left to spread throughout the region.

“While we are accepting the presence of this pest in Big Glory Bay, we will continue to monitor it, educate the public and business, and attempt to contain it,’’ she said.

“This approach could result in improved biosecurity management for a range of other species as we spread awareness about the risks associated with vessels moving to and from different waters.’’

Committee chair Lyndal Ludlow said it was vital that the spread of carpet sea squirt is limited to protect other pristine environments.

“While the council is going to be actively monitoring and working to prevent the further spread of carpet sea squirt we are also calling on the public to be vigilant. Report suspected marine pests to us and ensure your vessel and gear are clean.”

A report tabled at the meeting said the impact on Southland’s ecosystems, society and economy from the incursion of carpet sea squirt was likely to be minimal, but the exact impacts on the Southland environment, especially Fiordland, were unknown and the native environment may respond differently.

A further delimitation survey is planned for early 2023, to assess whether it has spread to Fiordland, the report says.