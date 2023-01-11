Construction sites, burnouts and loud parties: Auckland's noisiest streets revealed

West Auckland's McLeod Rd is one of the noisiest in the city, with nearly 200 noise complaints registered with the council.

Burnouts, loud parties and construction noise are among the reasons why a small, 2km stretch of road in West Auckland is the second-noisiest residential street in Auckland.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

McLeod Rd, near the Northwestern Motorway that extends from Te Atatū South to Henderson, beat long suburban route Great South Rd and busy Queen St in the CBD for the most residential call-outs to noise control in 2022.

Great North Rd was the noisiest.

Figures from Auckland Council revealed McLeod Rd was fourth in the total number of call-outs to noise control, and second for residential calls.

Great North Rd had 340 noise complaints, McLeod Rd had 188, Great South Rd had 139, Queen St had 135 and Hillside Rd in Papatoetoe had 123 call-outs.

Chris McKeen/Stuff McLeod Rd in Te Atatū was one of the noisiest streets in Auckland this year.

McLeod Rd resident Sherrilyn Cook said it was concerning, but she wasn’t surprised.

“We get idiots doing burnouts all the time, especially on the weekends. People use it like a racetrack,” Cook said.

“It happens every week, they are loud and [they] shout, and do burnouts in their trucks.”

She lived by a construction zone and said work began at 6.30am and continued until 5pm, as well as on Saturdays.

“[It] doesn't help that the bros across the road have after work drinking parties.

“I’ve lived on McLeod Rd since January and I love being so close to Anatasis Coffee. [It’s] sad that McLeod was second.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

Another resident, Kathryn Yelavich, who lived in one of the new developments with her husband and a cat, said they didn’t hear much, but the loud burnouts near McLeod Park were hard to miss.

“If they do burnouts near the park, we can hear that. I'm sure others may have a different view point as the burnouts must get annoying,” she said.

“Some burnouts carry on for 15 to 20 minutes sometimes. We also have heaps of trucks with all the development going up near us, which just adds to the general noise I guess, but people seem to like flooring it up and down the road.”

She said McLeod Rd was proposed for a 30kph speed zone soon but wondered if that would change anything.

“People just drive like fools down the road, towards the park. And it gets parked up on both sides ... people just fly up and down without giving way. [It’s] an accident waiting to happen.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Anastasis Cafe barista Marica Qata has been living on McLeod Rd for 17 years and says only the new people moving into the street would have a problem about the burnouts.

Council received 42,519 of noise complaints in 2022, compared to 59,852 last year.

For both years, most noise complaints were residential.

Great North Rd, Queen St and Great South Rd topped the list with the highest number of call-outs, in total.

Auckland Council compliance response noise and investigations team leader David Frith said they had issued 76 fines this year, with a value of $39,500

Most fines were for residential or party noise, which was the biggest noise complaint.

There were also complaints about noisy heat pumps that had been installed near boundaries and were noisy for their neighbours.

“The shrinking size of building sites and the healthy homes requirements are exacerbating this,” Frith said.

“Pool and spa pumps also come up. From time to time, home businesses with people using noisy tools and working from home.

“Construction noise is a regular source of complaint, but it is allowed to make a somewhat higher (although still limited) noise level as it is a temporary thing, and essential to the economy and solving the housing crisis.”

Frith said noise control officers can issue an Excessive Noise Direction (END) if noise was excessive. This was an enforceable instruction for 72 hours, with no fine.

However, if excessive noise continued, an officer could call police to assist in seizing noise-making equipment or issue a fine of $500.

Frith said noise control officers take into account volume of the noise, any tonal quality that might worsen the effect of the noise, like heavy bass, and the time of day.

The general environment is much noisier during the day than at night or in the early morning, so officers are trained to be less critical during the day and more so late at night.

“Drunk and aggressive people at residential noise complaints are an ongoing hazard. Over the last 12 months, there have been three physical assaults upon officers in the course of their duties.

“There have also been seven further occasions reported where threats and abuse were at a level generating significant concern.”

During the festive season, noise control services would be active through the Auckland Council team, and people could contact (09) 301 0101.

Top residential call-outs to noise control