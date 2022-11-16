South's clean air ideal to gain knowledge of cloud formation over Southern Ocean

Niwa principal scientist Guy Coulson is managing a project overlooking Te Waewae Bay in western Southland which aims to learn more about clouds over the Southern Ocean.

A team of scientists has gathered in the deep south to try and close a knowledge gap about how clouds form over the Southern Ocean.

Researchers and scientists from Germany, Niwa and the Auckland and Canterbury universities are spending three weeks at a site overlooking Te Waewae Bay, about 50 km west of Invercargill, to do a series of experiments.

Niwa principal scientist and project manager Guy Coulson said the consortium was studying aerosols - tiny airborne particles, some of which are generated from the ocean – which take part in cloud formation.

“Cloud formation over the Southern Ocean is one of the biggest gaps in our knowledge of climate modelling,” Coulson said.

“There’s a difference between what the satellite measurements are showing us and what the modelling is telling us.”

In a bid to close the knowledge gap, the scientists are using a variety of instruments to measure the aerosol particles coming off the sea and track them all the way to the clouds.

A laser beam is used to bounce off the aerosol particles in the air, measuring how far away they are and how big they are, and tethered balloons with instruments attached are also measuring the aerosols.

“From that we can get a picture of how the aerosols generated by the sea end up at cloud level to form some of the clouds.”

The findings will be handed to modellers to determine the amount of aerosols being generated and how much of them make up the clouds.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Niwa principal scientist Guy Coulson and Silvia Henning, a German meteorologist, at a site overlooking Te Waewae Bay in western Southland, where work is being done to learn more about cloud formation over the Southern Ocean.

“It will give us more accurate information on what causes clouds to form [over the Southern Ocean] and what conditions cause different amounts of cloud cover.”

The amount of cloud cover influences the amount of radiation from the sun on to the earth.

“That’s how it affects the climate modelling and the greenhouse effects,” Coulson said.

The area for the work, near Monkey Island between Riverton and Tuatapere, was chosen because its air was clean and it was as close to the Southern Ocean as the scientists could be without getting wet feet.

Most of the funding for the work was coming from German institutes, which had researchers on the ground with the New Zealanders.

“There’s an increasing interest globally in the Southern Ocean, from a climate point of view, because it’s the least well understood. That’s why we have got people from Germany coming from halfway around the world,” Coulson said.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Niwa principal scientist Guy Coulson is at Te Waewae Bay in Western Southland with a team of scientists and meteorologists from New Zealand and Germany, learning more about how clouds form over the Southern Ocean [behind].

Great South strategic projects manager Stephen Canny said the organisation was a strong advocate for building knowledge relating to climate change and applauded the research.

The effects of increases in atmospheric moisture was critically important as water vapour was the earth’s most abundant greenhouse gas, Canny said.

“It’s responsible for about half of earth’s greenhouse effect and understanding the wider impacts this influences, as well as rainfall intensity, is critically important for understanding both global impacts and the local impacts on our industries, farming and communities.”