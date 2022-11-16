Environment Southland councillors take three minutes to discuss their pay

Environment Southland Nicol Horrell has indicated he will be sharing some of his workload and appointments with a view to succession planning. At the inaugural meeting of council last month he said this would be his last term as chairman.

It took just over three minutes for Environment Southland’s councillors to ratify their levels of pay at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

There has been no increase in the funding pool to be divvied up amongst councillors after the Remuneration Authority allocated $555,828 for the forthcoming year, which is unchanged from last year.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said the council had held a workshop on the topic last week and the meeting was a formal process.

Council remuneration is set by the Remuneration Authority under its Local Government Members (2022/23) Determination 2022.

Under that determination, the level of remuneration set for chairman Horrell is $129,434, and the council has no influence over the level of that remuneration.

The agenda for the meeting says Horrell had indicated he would be sharing some of his workload and appointments (particularly where there is a clash) between the deputy chairman and the chair of the Strategy and Policy Committee, with a view to succession planning.

When Horrell was reinstated as chairman at the council’s inaugural meeting, he indicated it would be his last term in the position.

Deputy chairman and chair of the regional transport committee Jeremy McPhail would receive $63,265 this year.

Strategy and Policy Committee chair Lyndal Ludlow would receive $58,746 as she would also be chairing the Risk and Assurance Committee until the recruitment process for an independent chair was completed.

All other committee chairs would receive $54,227, and remuneration for other councillors would be $45,189.

The agenda says that it was not considered appropriate to consider the number of meetings to be chaired by councillors as a determining factor, given that all are required to undertake additional work and responsibilities outside of attendance at the routinely scheduled meetings.