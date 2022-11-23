Drunk driver who killed grandmother in crash had 10 previous drink-driving convictions

Brian Ralph Lewis leaving the Greymouth District Court in a wheelchair after an earlier appearance.

A man who admitted killing a grandmother and badly injuring two teenagers while driving drunk had 10 previous drink-driving convictions.

Brian Ralph Lewis, 66, of Greymouth, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving causing death and two of drink-driving causing injury at the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday. He was remanded for sentencing in January and faces being disqualified from driving indefinitely.

On April 30, Lewis veered across State Highway 7 near Stillwater on the West Coast, and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing driver Kathy Sexton and seriously injuring two teenager passengers – one critically.

Police said his blood alcohol reading was 183 milligrams per 100ml of blood – more than three times the legal limit of 50mcg.

Kathy Sexton, 56, died at the scene while the teenage passengers in the car were taken to hospital where they both needed surgery.

Supplied Greymouth woman Kathy Sexton was killed in the car crash.

According to the summary of facts, Lewis had 10 previous drink-driving convictions. The most recent was in 2016.

He was also convicted of drink-driving in Nelson 1997, twice in Greymouth in 1993, in Waitakere in 1988, and Auckland in 1987. His first conviction was in 1985.

The summary said Lewis drove across the Arnold Valley River bridge about 1.3km east of Stillwater, near Greymouth at about 6.20pm on April 30. He

crossed the centre line and into the path of Sexton's oncoming car.

“Both motor vehicles collided with devastating impact and were launched from the road. The victim Sexton was fatally wounded and passed away at impact,” it says.

Lewis was "mortally wounded" and the two teenagers were critically injured. They were all airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

“In explanation the defendant stated his last memory of that day is driving the digger at his place of work,” the summary read. “He has no recollection of these events. The defendant expressed remorse at the news of the collision.”

Police are seeking an order for Lewis to be disqualified from driving indefinitely.

Judge Jane Farish said Corrections would need to supply a report to the court before sentencing to ensure they could provide adequate support for Lewis’ medical needs.

She ordered a pre-sentence report and a medical report be provided to the court.

Lewis’ lawyer Kristopher Bucher said his client wanted to take part in a restorative justice conference with the victims.

Sexton, who lived in Ngahere, was well-known in the Greymouth community and worked at a local supermarket. On Wednesday, the public gallery in court was full of her friends and family including the two young men who were injured. Some supporters of Lewis were also present.

A friend of Sexton’s yelled at Lewis “You get to enjoy Christmas” before leaving the court.