Tight timeline as crews race to reopen highway before summer peak

Roading crews are confident they can get the weather damaged state highway between Nelson and Blenheim reopened by December 18.

Dozens of road workers are working to ensure the highway between Nelson and Blenheim is open before the height of summer, when 4500 vehicles use the road each day.

State Highway 6 from Hira to Rai Valley closed on November 1 so repairs could begin on the road, which was severely damaged by August’s extreme weather.

Despite the “big challenge” and a “tight timeline” Waka Kotahi regional manager for the lower North Island and top of the south Mark Owen said work was progressing well, and he was confident the road would open by their December 18 goal.

Around 120 Fulton Hogan road workers had been sourced from around the country. As well as working across the five sites, crews were taking advantage of the closure to carry out maintenance, upgrade culverts to bolster future resilience and work with forestry to harvest any roadside pines that would have necessitated a road closure.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Anchor points are drilled into the bedrock in the Whangamoa Ranges as work continues on State Highway 6 between Rai Valley and Nelson.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Waka Kotahi regional manager Mark Owen acknowledged the disruption to road users, but said closing the road would mean faster repairs.

Between 30 and 50 households along the closed road are being escorted in and out each day via convoy on a route that takes them through the roadworks and a forestry road detour.

Owen acknowledged the disruption for road users.

“We knew this was going to have a big impact, particularly for the residents [who live on the road] but also the wider region. Everyone has felt the impact, it’s not perfect for everybody, but it’s for the greater good.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff In some sections, water has washed out the rock beneath the road, necessitating some tricky engineering.

The alternative – closing the road to a single lane and working on each site in turn – would have meant months of disruption and traffic queues, while leaving repairs vulnerable to the weather, Owen said.

“Due to the number of sites, and limited road space, the type of work we’re doing and the amount of work we’re doing, it would take many, many weeks to complete in live traffic.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Despite the challenge ahead, Waka Kotahi and Fulton Hogan crews were confident the road would open by the December 18 deadline.

Some road sections had been washed out from underneath during the flooding, requiring careful engineering work, Owen said. At one site alone, 750 metres of drilling was required to insert the rock anchors, and piles had been inserted 15 metres deep.

Locals using an alternative route via Tophouse were urged not to do so by Tasman District Council early in November, and damage from trucks to the route led the TDC banning heavy vehicles from the road.