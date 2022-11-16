Mum pays tribute to the hero who drowned saving her son's life

Ngatokorua Rimaati Poaru drowned trying to help a boy struggling in the water at Spencer Park Beach, in North Canterbury.

The mother of a boy who was struggling in rough water has paid tribute to the man who drowned saving his life, calling him her “forever hero”.

Ngatokorua Rimaati Poaru died after trying to help the young boy at Spencer Park Beach, north of Christchurch, on Sunday.

Lifeguards pulled Poaru from the water and tried to resuscitate him but could not save him, Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said.

“You are my hero. You are my son's hero, you are our whole whānau’s hero,” the mother of the saved boy said in a Facebook post.

She said her heart was broken for the man’s family and friends.

“You will forever be in my thoughts. [We] will forever hold you right next to our hearts. I don't have the words to say. Thank you for saving my son,” the post read.

Poaru’s family created a Givealittle page to help cover funeral costs.

“Our brother, son, cousin, nephew, [and] friend … gave his life to save another. Tragically he did not win the battle for his life and was taken too soon,” the page read.

Gerrard said 74 people had so far died in drownings this year that could have been prevented, 10 more than at the same time last year.

“You naturally want to save someone but this highlights the danger. It is incredibly tragic.

“It is tracking to be another horrendous year for drownings. Eighty is the 10-year average; 2021 was 90 fatalities and 76 were male, the worst year since 2011.

“This year we need people to take personal responsibility. We need people to think about their families and make sure they are coming home to them.”