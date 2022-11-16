New discovery of an invasive seaweed found in pristine Dusky Sound

The invasive seaweed undaria has been found at a new location in Dusky Sound. (File photo)

A new discovery of the invasive seaweed Undaria pinnatifida has been found on the south side of Resolution Island in Tamatea/Dusky Sound, in Fiordland National Park.

Undaria is a threat to Fiordland’s marine environment with its ability to quickly establish and outcompete native marine species. Pests like Undaria and other fouling species can hitchhike to new locations on dirty boat bottoms and marine equipment.

Environment Southland biosecurity and biodiversity operations manager Ali Meade said the new discovery was very disappointing.

“We are unsure if it jumped from our containment zone to the south side of Resolution Island, or if it is a new incursion.”

Environment Southland has met with its partners, Biosecurity New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and the Fiordland Marine Guardians.

“Divers have been surveying the area since the discovery on November 9 to determine the spread of Undaria. We are working together to manage this invasive marine pest, and, for now, that means understanding what we’re up against. Once the survey results have been collated, we can work together on a response plan,” Meade said.

Kath Blackmore/Department of Conservation Undaria is an invasive seaweed that poses a risk to Fiordland’s marine environment because it spreads quickly and outcompetes native marine species.

Although this is the first find in this area, Environment Southland, the Department of Conservation and Biosecurity New Zealand, with support from the Fiordland Marine Guardians, have been working together on an intensive control programme for Undaria in Te Puaitaha/Breaksea Sound since 2010.

“A further discovery was made in Taiari/Chalky Inlet in 2019, which has now been brought under control and is looking good for full elimination from Northport,’’ Meade said.

In 2020, Environment Southland received $2 million in Jobs for Nature funding to aid in the battle against Undaria. A team of divers were trained and have spent the past year removing Undaria.

Meade said the latest discovery reinforced just how important it was for all vessels to abide by the rules of the Fiordland Marine Regional Pathway Management Plan to stop pests getting into the pristine waters of Fiordland.

Stuff The invasive Undaria seaweed has been given a knock out blow by divers in Fiordland who completed a project to rid the area's water of its suffocating growth.

“The plan requires all vessels entering within one nautical mile of the landward boundary of the Te Moana o Atawhenua/Fiordland Marine Area to hold a Clean Vessel Pass, and to comply with clean vessel, clean gear, and residual seawater standards.”

Fiordland Marine Guardians chair Rebecca McLeod said the group were devastated by the news.

“While we are uncertain about what this will mean for the Undaria work already underway in Te Puaitaha/Breaksea Sound, vessels must continue to be vigilant about marine pests when they travel into the fiords.“