How hot chicken saved Wookie the sausage dog's bacon

Wookie the daschund and his rescuer, vet James Wickham. He said that despite his heroics pulling Wookie from the cave, ‘he still hates me.’

After 27 hours trapped in a dank cave a vet armed with roast chicken saved an eight-year-old sausage dog’s bacon.

Wookie’s ordeal began on Coromandel’s Pokohino Beach on Sunday, where he had been enjoying a picnic with his owners.

Wookie’s owner, who did not want to be named, said he was exploring the beach, including caves that had been exposed by recent storms, when they called for him to return.

“He turned around, looked at the sea, and he was gone.”

This was around 2.45pm.

READ MORE:

* Tricky Christmas Day rescue from the rocks earns recognition for Waihī Beach surf life savers

* Man and dog stuck trapped 8m down cave for more than three hours

* Horses, cows and a goat among animal rescue missions

* Kiwi USAR team heads to quake stricken Nepal



What followed for Wookie’s owners and a group of friends was frantic hours searching the beach for their beloved pet, a search they had to resume on Monday, albeit without much optimism.

“We thought he was dead,” Wookie’s owner said.

It was a friend's dog that finally located the missing daschund.

The dog “sat outside the cave and howled and howled”.

Finding the cave was only the start of the drama.

Tua Hansell Wookie the Dachshund was stuck in a cave near a Coromandel beach for close to a day.

Wookie’s ‘mum’ said her husband was in tears as he told her “I can’t get him out, even though he’s there I can't get to him”.

Efforts to use a jackhammer to chip away at the rock, and using a piece of wire to try and ‘hook’ him out, proved fruitless too.

Their friend, Tui Hansell, also tried to squeeze her way into the cave to rescue Wookie, again to no avail.

Help was on the way though.

The Onemana-Opoutere Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief, Jo​ Adams, said he’d heard about events taking place on the beach via “the bush telegraph”.

“I heard Wookie was in a cave, had been there 27 hours. I knew the owners would be getting a bit stressed about it,” he said.

It was Adams, a 20-year-veteran, who then “activated USAR”.

“Their top crew. The highest level tech we could get.”

It was the presence of the Fire Brigade and Urban Search and Rescue staff that Wookie’s owner said took the rescue efforts “to the next level”.

Supplied The Pokohina Beach cave where Wookie the daschund spent more than 20 hours

New angles were examined to try and access the cave, and camera technology utilised too, before “the fire guys decided to get some hot chicken”.

That’s when CoroVets’ James Wickham​came into the picture.

He had also heard about events unfolding on the beach and arrived after search and rescue staffers suggested a vet be on hand.

He knew Hansell had earlier “squeezed her way into the cave, but just couldn’t reach him” and decided to attempt it himself.

“I’m an incredibly skinny guy with long arms, I get some stick about it,” he said.

Wickham said he managed to squeeze his way into the cave, but “couldn’t quite get the chicken to the ledge he was on”.

The smell of the roasted chicken must have worked on the hungry hound however, as Wickham said he then “wandered into arms reach”.

He said on the third attempt he “made a big stretch and grabbed him”.

Supplied The rescue effort involved staff from the Onemana-Opoutere Volunteer Fire Brigade as well as NZ USAR Search Dog Association members from Auckland and Hamilton

According to Wookie’s owner, Wickham and Wookie then “just modestly came out”.

Wickham said Wookie was mildly dehydrated but otherwise well and “his tail was wagging”.

As for the rescue teams, “they were real pumped” said Wookie’s owner.

“I was taken aback by how happy the USAR guys were.”

They said that typically their work is “grim”, “and this is a win for us”.

Wookie’s owner was full of praise for the volunteer fire staff and USAR members after the rescue.

Adams said the mood at the end was simply one of relief, and that with different weather and tides, the situation could have been a lot more dangerous.

“The look on the owners face, you don’t forget that,” he said.

“When it’s a family pet you know the depth of that friendship. I wouldn’t have said no, and I’d do it again. It’s a family member.”

There’s a sting in the tail for Wickham, however, Wookie’s regular vet.

“He still hates me.”

Wickham said he had dinner with the family on the Monday night, Wookie spending his time table side “barking at me”.