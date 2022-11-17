Port Nelson's unseen world captured in photo exhibiton

Photographer Debra Cole is exhibiting her photographs of Port Nelson, including one of her favourites of a trawler crew member, at the Suter Gallery in Nelson.

A young man smiles up from the hold of a trawler, surrounded by dead fish sitting in ice.

This is one of Debra Cole’s favourite pictures. Her photographic exhibition, Port in a Storm, captures the life that takes place in the warehouses and vessels around Port Nelson.

The exhibition is currently on display at the Suter Gallery until Sunday. The proceeds of the exhibition are donated to Shipwreck Welfare Trust.

Cole took the photographs over a three-year period. She lives close by and was always curious about what went on at the port, she said.

Debra Cole Daryll and his coworker Ken were the first people to open their doors to Cole.

Cole often would walk along Rocks Rd and take photos of the swimming club, or of people fishing off the jetty.

“There’s a lot that goes on over there... you can see some things if you just look”.

Eventually she went doorknocking on warehouses in the port, asking if she could take photos of the people working inside.

Fishermen Daryll and Ken were the first people to allow Cole to photograph them, giving her the confidence to approach other businesses in the port.

Debra Cole Employees of Motueka Nets hard at work.

The richness of the port’s inner life had been surprising, she said. Cole discovered a range of different textiles were produced there, like Motueka nets, and many different businesses used the facilities.

“Oftentimes you don’t see them, because they’re in sheds, or on boats, or behind fences.”

“It’s so much more than fishing.”

Over the three years Cole acted like a shadow, following different workers as they went about their days in a part of Nelson not many got to see.

It was these people who were the soul of the photographs. While Cole was concerned she was being irritating, the men just got on with their work.

Debra Cole Talley’s employee Jimmy looks down into the hold of the trawler.

In two of Cole’s favourite works, crew of a Talley’s trawler bring up fish packed in ice from the ship’s hold.

The men smile into the camera, captured for a brief moment in black and white.

“It’s the gestures that make it poignant”.

Cole said she chose to shoot in black and white as it was “more abstract” and fitted the industrial subject.

Cole started getting into photography in 2012. She had worked in finance for years, “crunching numbers”, before moving with her husband to retire in Nelson a few years ago.

Photographer Debra Cole with her exhibition 'Port in a Storm' at the Suter Art Gallery.

She took “thousands of photos” over the three years, and had a difficult job selecting the 32 for the exhibition. But she focused on those with people which told a story of the port.

With the upcoming revamp of the port and the marina going ahead, Cole’s photograph have captured Port Nelson at a moment in time that may not exist for much longer.