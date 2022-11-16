Boy 'definitely airborne' after being struck by police car, witness says

A police car hit a person – understood to be a boy on a scooter – at the Victoria St and Bridge St intersection in Hamilton.

A police car hit a pedestrian while on the way to an “urgent incident” in Hamilton.

An investigation has been launched after the incident, which happened on Wednesday about 3.15pm, near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Victoria St.

A witness says a boy was hit and was “definitely airborne” but able to get off the road after the impact.

The police car “left the station on Anzac Parade with lights and siren activated heading to an urgent incident, and the collision happened shortly afterward”, a police spokesperson said in a written statement.

“We are working to establish the exact circumstances of what has occurred.”

They also said they would be providing support to the pedestrian and their family, as well as their staff involved, and that the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified.

A witness said they were walking along Victoria St and heard sirens.

“A young boy, maybe early teens, unsure, crossed Victoria St on a scooter as the police car sped through the intersection,” they said.

“Police car struck the boy who was flung over the bonnet and on to the road. Traffic stopped and police and bystanders came to the aid of the boy. The boy was mobile enough to get off the road but he was definitely airborne after being struck.”

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Witnesses can also call 105, quoting event number P052624400.