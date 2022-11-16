Lotto jackpot balloons to nearly $20 million after no winner found

Powerball has rolled over to $18 million for Saturday’s draw.

Nearly $20 million will be up for grabs after no winners claimed the top Lotto prize on Wednesday night.

Instead, Powerball will roll over to $18 million, First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch each took home $500,000 last Saturday, after striking it lucky in First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Eden Superette & Lotto in Auckland and Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch.