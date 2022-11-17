Rebels boss and 'methamphetamine CEO' gets jail term reduction on appeal

Time was also shaved off the jail time of the vice president of the Rebels’ Central Chapter – who’d had a youth work job - after a ruling by the Court of Appeal.

A Rebels gang boss described as the CEO of a meth business and his vice president, a youth worker who took an at-risk youngster on a “drug trip”, have had their prison sentences cut.

James Duff, president of Central Chapter of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle gang, and vice president and youth worker Mark Glassie​, both pleaded guilty to a raft of charges including participation in an organised criminal group, possession of a pistol and possession and supply charges related to methamphetamine, cannabis, LSD and MDMA.

Duff was originally sentenced in early 2022 to 15 years’ imprisonment, while Glassie was sentenced to seven years.

A Court of Appeal issued Wednesday quashed those sentences, replacing them with jail terms of 14 years two months and six years two months respectively.

READ MORE:

* Methamphetamine 'chief executive' gets jail term cut on appeal

* Man who smuggled meth in spatula sets has jail time decreased

* Taranaki man jailed for possessing meth-making materials wins appeal

* Killer successfully appeals two-year drug sentence



At his original sentencing, Duff was described as “working CEO of a medium-sized methamphetamine and other drug distribution business”.

An aggravating factor in his offending was “a manhunt that Mr Duff arranged to track down a defaulting debtor”.

“He directed the debtor’s capture and engaged in a conspiracy to bring about a false arrest by having an associate lay a complaint with police,” the appeal ruling said.

“On another occasion he developed a plan for a non-patched gang member to take responsibility for a drug deal that had gone wrong. He was also found to be in possession of a pistol.”

Their offending was described as “brazen and calculated”.

“The attempt to locate [the debtor] could have ended very badly for him.”

Glassie also held down a legitimate job as a youth worker and caregiver for a trust working with at risk youth, “and he had taken one of these young persons on a drug trip to Auckland”.

Tom Lee/Stuff James Duff and Mark Glassie should have been given more credit for their rehabilitation efforts, the Court of Appeal said (file photo).

Both Duff and Glassie challenged their original jail terms, claiming errors were made around the starting points, discounts for guilty pleas and personal factors, including hardship and addiction.

The Court of Appeal said Duff should have received more credit for rehabilitative efforts, noting he “could scarcely have done more to demonstrate it”.

“We think his efforts deserve more credit than they received,” the appeal judges said.

“The sentence must be adjusted accordingly.”

Glassie’s commitment to rehabilitation was also noted, and the judges said the sentencing judge was “wrong to decline an allowance for time on EM bail”.

“The sentence must be adjusted to reflect the allowance for EM bail,” they said.

“[Duff’s] sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment is quashed and substituted with a sentence of 14 years, two months’ imprisonment,” the appeal judges said.

“The sentence of seven years imprisonment [for Glassie] is quashed and substituted with a sentence of six years, two months’ imprisonment.”